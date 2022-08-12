Local cornerback JC Hart commits to Auburn

Auburn is once again doing a great job of keeping local products home. The Tigers landed a commitment from three-star cornerback JC Hart.

He is from nearby Loachapoka, Alabama, and committed to Bryan Harsin and the rest of the Auburn Tigers Friday afternoon over Vanderbilt, Mississippi State, and UCF.

Hart is ranked as the No. 887 overall player and No. 85 cornerback in the 247Sports composite ranking. He is also ranked as the No. 33 player from Alabama.

The 6-foot-2, 175-pound Hart plays for Loachapoka High School where he also has a GPA over 4.0. The trait that sticks out most about Hart is his blazing speed, he ran a 4.37 40-yard dash at Auburn this June in a camp.

His father, Corey Hart, was also a star at Loachapoka and went on to play for Marshall University.

Hart is Auburn’s seventh commit of the 2023 recruiting class and their first cornerback. He is the second local product to commit to the Tigers, following four-star interior offensive lineman Bradyn Joiner, who plays for Auburn High.

