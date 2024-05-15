LOCAL CONNECTIONS: Liddic inducted into Muhlenberg Hall of Fame

Muhlenberg College recently held its induction ceremony for its Athletic Hall of Fame. Among the Class of 2024 is former basketball standout Spencer Liddic (Abington Heights).

A 2012 graduate, Liddic averaged 16.3 points for his career and finished with 1,707 points, which ranks third on the Mules’ all-time scoring list. His 1,015 career rebounds not only rank first in program history, but are the most in Centennial Conference history. He also blocked 111 shots, which is tied for eighth in program history.

He was a four-time All-Centennial Conference selection and just one of two players in program history to be a first-team choice three straight years. Muhlenberg was 60-46 during his four seasons.

Also inducted was longtime athletic trainer Steve Nemes, former coach Ruth Gibbs, football player Rob Lokerson and the 1989 softball team that was Muhlenberg’s first women’s team to win a Middle Atlantic Conference title.

A hit a Day

King’s College junior Zach Day (Riverside) hit safely in 31 of 35 games this season, including the last 27. He finished with a .368 batting average (50 for 136) with 11 doubles, one triple, four home runs, 33 runs and 24 RBIs.

Day also had a .976 fielding percentage in the outfield, committing just three errors in 123 chances (115 putouts, five assists). As a result, he was named a second-team MAC Freedom Conference all-star.

Star gazing

Lebanon Valley Conference sophomore infielder Megan Heard (Abington Heights) was selected a first-team MAC Freedom Conference softball all-star.

Heard is batting .406 (43 for 106) with four doubles, two triples and 15 RBIs in 40 games. Defensively, she has a .962 fielding percentage with 67 putouts, 85 assists and six errors.

She was named Most Valuable Player of the recent conference championship tournament after batting 4 for 9 in three games with three runs and three RBIs. She knocked in the winning run with a two-out single in the bottom of the seventh inning in the final for a 1-0 win over DeSales that gave the Dutchwomen the MAC Freedom title and automatic berth to the NCAA Division III tournament.

■ Stevenson University freshman Ava Stafursky (Abington Heights) was selected a second-team MAC Commonwealth Conference all-star at designated player.

Stafursky batted .383 in 27 games (31 for 81) with three doubles, two triples, one home run, eight runs and 20 RBIs.

■ Wilkes University freshman Mia Butka (West Scranton) and sophomore Olivia Dougher (West Scranton) were both Landmark Conference softball second team all-stars.

Butka was chosen at second base. She batted .333 (28 for 84) with six doubles, three home runs, 13 runs and 16 RBIs in 33 games. Dougher was named at utility and batted .306 (33 for 108) with six doubles, one triple, three home runs, 15 runs and 14 RBIs.

■ Lycoming College junior Rachel Daub (Honesdale) was named Landmark Conference softball honorable mention at

catcher.

Daub led the Lady Warriors with a .340 batting average (36 for 106) with six doubles, one triple, 10 runs and 12 RBIs. Defensively, she led the conference with 13 runners caught stealing.

During this weekend’s conference championship tournament, Daub notched her 100th career hit and now has 104 in 107 games.

■ Widener University senior Alex Savkov (Valley View) was chosen a second-team MAC Commonwealth baseball all-star as an outfielder.

Savkov ranked second on the Pride in batting at .343 (37 for 108) with five doubles, three triples, one home run, 29 runs and 20 RBIs. He also was 24 for 26 in stolen bases.

Grand finish

Wofford College baseball team found itself trailing East Tennessee State University, 10-0, after 2½ innings on Senior Day on Sunday. Yet the Terriers rallied for an 18-14 victory.

Capping the comeback was a walkoff grand slam in the bottom of the 10th inning by senior Dixon Black (Valley View). It was part of a three-hit day that helped Black extend his current hitting streak to eight games. During the streak, he is batting .456 (15 for 33) with two doubles, four home runs, 12 runs and 13 RBIs.

Overall, he is batting .387 (72 for 186) with 12 doubles, five triples, 11 home runs, 62 runs and 66 RBIs. He ranks second in the Southern Conference in batting average and third in runs and RBIs.

Quick connects

Centenary University senior Meghan FitzPatrick (Scranton Prep), a member of the equestrian team, competed at the Interscholastic Horse Shows Association national championships at Tryon International in Mill Spring, North Carolina. She placed sixth in individual limit equitation on the flat. ... University of Notre Dame graduate student Robert Feeney (Scranton Prep / Bucknell) made the Atlantic Coast Conference indoor track and field All-Academic Team. Requirements are a 3.0 GPA for the previous semester, a cumulative 3.0 GPA and competing in the ACC Indoor and/or NCAA Indoor Championships. Feeney finished 17th in the weight throw at the ACC Indoor Championships at 54 feet, 6¾ inches. ... Long Island University baseball redshirt freshman Noah Sorensen (Scranton Prep) went 4 for 5 with a double, home run, four runs and five RBIs in a 21-6 win over Wagner. Redshirt senior Jake Mastillo (North Pocono) added two hits, including his team-leading 14th home run, and two RBIs. Mastillo leads the Northeast Conference with 62 RBIs. ... Binghamton University baseball freshman Conner Griffin (Abington Heights) needed just five pitches to escape a two-on, one-out jam in the top of the 13th inning against University of Maryland-Baltimore County, getting a popup and a fly out. He then became the winning pitcher when the Bearcats won the game in the bottom of the 13th, 5-3, on a two-run walkoff home run. Griffin’s record is 2-2.

