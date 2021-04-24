Local colleges: Huiatt's offensive outburst carries SUNY Potsdam to double-OT win in men's lacrosse

Apr. 24—POTSDAM — Canton native Josh Huiatt enjoyed a big day, scoring the tying and winning goals as SUNY Potsdam defeated SUNY Oneonta, 14-13, in a double-overtime SUNYAC men's lacrosse game Friday.

Huiatt tied the game with 41 seconds left in regulation and scored the winning goal with 3 minutes, 9 seconds left in the second overtime.

He finished with five goals and six assists to lead the Bears (6-3 overall, 4-1 conference).

Alex Burley scored three goals, and Cam Talcott and Peyton Walsh both added two.

Dean Cannon and David Guest each scored three goals for SUNY Oneonta (4-2, 4-1).

WOMEN'S LACROSSE

CLARKSON 19, UNION 9

Kyrsten Stone supplied six goals as the Golden Knights (5-5, 3-3) defeated Union in a Liberty League game at Potsdam.

Madelynn Barnum scored four goals and Sydney Roderick added three for Clarkson, with Julia Lavarnway and Sofie Mangino both scoring twice.

Grace Heiting, Kit Christian and Sydney McPartlon all scored three goals for Union (3-4, 2-4).

ST. LAWRENCE 18, SKIDMORE 11

Rachel Burke, Kylie Murphy and Charlotte Powell all scored four goals as the Saints (3-3, 2-3) defeated Skidmore in a Liberty League game at Canton.

Isabel Silvia contributed three goals for the Saints.

Grace Connerty led Skidmore (2-3, 0-3) with six goals and Amelia Bassett scored three.

BASEBALL

ITHACA SWEEPS CLARKSON

Louis Fabbo and Buzz Shirtley homered in game one and Garrett Callaghan added another in game two as the Bombers (12-6, 7-1) swept Clarkson 14-3 and 5-4 in a Liberty League doubleheader at Ithaca.

Fabbo went 4-for-5 in the opener for Ithaca.

Mike Mieczkowski lined two hits in each game for Clarkson (10-12, 5-5). Tommy Bianchi picked up three hits in game one, and Kent Wilson added three hits in game two for the Golden Knights.

SOFTBALL

CLARKSON FALLS TO ITHACA

Julia Loffredo homered in the opener and Allison Dell'Orto added two hits in game two as host Ithaca (14-4) beat Clarkson 4-2 and 6-5 in a Liberty League doubleheader.

Maddie Brink produced two hits for Clarkson (14-8) in the opener, and Bridget Twaits and Olivia Zoeller each added two hits in game two.

MEN'S GOLF

CLARKSON WINS SLU TOURNEY

Andrew Leek finished second overall with a 75 as Clarkson won by one stroke at the SLU Invitational.

The Golden Knights finished with 307 strokes and SLU had 308. SUNY Canton shot 357.

SLU's William Wilson was the overall winner with a 73.