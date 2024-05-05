LOCAL COLLEGE: Scranton men's, women's lacrosse teams win Landmark titles

At Elizabethtown, three players had hat tricks as Scranton defeated top-seeded Elizabethtown, 17-6, in the men's lacrosse Landmark Conference Championship game Saturday.

The win marked the Royals' second consecutive conference title and their third NCAA Tournament berth.

Myles McCutcheon scored a career-high six goals to lead the team, while Joe Boyle and Kyle Holmes added three goals apiece.

Holmes also earned Tournament MVP after recording 15 goals and six ground balls through three games.

Women's lacrosse

Top-seeded Scranton led wire-to-wire against Catholic, as the Royals captured the Landmark Conference title, 12-5.

The Royals clinched the program's fourth — and second consecutive — conference crown and are headed to their second straight NCAA Tournament.

Freshman Jillian Lopez paced the offense with three goals. Grace Lane, Erin Reich and Devyn Tanajewski each added two goals apiece.

Lane also earned Tournament MVP after tallying seven goals and four assists in her team's two postseason games.

Softball

After losing an early game against Marymount, Marywood bounced back with a come-from-behind victory and clinched an Atlantic East Conference championship series berth.

The Pacers fell, 3-1, in Game 1 before winning, 11-2, in Game 2.

In Game 1, Marissa Gregory allowed five hits and was dealt the loss, which set up a winner-take-all matchup in the double elimination tournament.

In Game 2, Marywood scored 10 runs in the fifth inning. During the scoring run, Tori Para hit a grand slam.

Gregory earned her 15th win of the season.

Scranton 4, Elizabethtown 2

Scranton 8, Elizabethtown 3

Scranton closed out the regular season with a doubleheader sweep against Elizabethtown on senior day.

Junior Hannah Keane led Royals in Game 1, hitting a go-ahead three-run homer in the fourth inning. Juliana Janezic earned the win with five strikeouts.

In the second game, freshman Celia Totaro recorded three hits and senior Sarah Stepnowski hit a two-run home run in the fourth inning.

Women's tennis

Marywood freshman Kylie Kilgore was selected to the Atlantic East Conference first team, as announced by the conference Thursday.

Meilei Cianfrocc earned a spot on the all-Atlantic East second team.

Kilgore and Cat English, as well as Cianfrocco and Gabby Nunez, earned second-team doubles honors.

Men's track and field

On opening day of the Landmark Conference Championships, senior Tim Lanahan won the 1,500-meter run and freshman Nicholas Franceschelli took first in the javelin.

The Royals sit in a tie for second at 26 points. Susquehanna leads with 57.