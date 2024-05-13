LOCAL COLLEGE: Scranton baseball claims Landmark crown

For the second time in four years, the University of Scranton baseball team rules the Landmark Conference.

A five-run fourth helped the No. 3-seeded Royals beat top-seeded Elizabethtown College, 9-2, in the championship game Sunday at Weiss Field.

Jake Elston was 3 for 3 with two runs and two RBIs for Scranton. He was named tournament MVP after going 6 for 10 in three games with a double, home run, seven runs and seven RBIs.

Scranton (30-11) earns the conference’s automatic NCAA Division III tournament berth. The field of 60 will be announced Monday at noon.

Mercer CC 10, Lackawanna 8

At New Jersey, Lackawanna College ceded a seven-run lead and lost to Mercer County Community College in the NJCAA Region 19 Division II championship game.

Jake Kelleher was 2 for 4 with a solo home run for the Falcons (31-23).

Women’s lacrosse

At Granville, Ohio, the University of Scranton lost to Denison University, 13-6, in the second round of the NCAA Division III tournament.

Denison broke 3-3 a tie in the second quarter by scoring five straight goals.

Erin Reich scored twice for the Royals (17-4).

Softball

At Hackettstown, New Jersey, Marywood University finished as Atlantic East Conference runnerup to Centenary University. Rain created unplayable field conditions, causing the third and deciding game Sunday to be cancelled. Per conference bylaws, the higher seed is declared the champion due to inclement weather. Centenary was the top seed and Marywood (24-16) the third seed.