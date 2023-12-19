Local college notes

Dec. 18—Around the region

— UConn sophomore Donovan Clingan earned a spot on the weekly Big East honor roll after finishing with 21 points, eight rebounds, three assists and two blocks in Friday's win over No. 10 Gonzaga.

The Huskies (10-1) remained at No. 5 in the Associated Press top 25 poll.

— UConn guard KK Arnold was named the Big East freshman of the week for the third time this season. She had 11 points, five assists and three steals in a win over No. 18 Louisville on Saturday.

— Guard Julianna Bonilla (Waterford), a grad transfer from Marist, is averaging 8.2 points and 2.5 rebounds in six appearances for the Southern Connecticut State University women's basketball team.

— Julia Knowles (Waterford), a freshman guard on the Eastern Connecticut State University women's basketball team, is averaging 2.8 points and 3.0 rebounds in five games, including two starts.

Pedro Perry (New London) and Cedrick Similien (St. Bernard) are freshman guards on the ECSU men's basketball team. They've both appeared in three games off the bench.

Also at Eastern, junior Jenna Morin (Waterford) competes on the swimming team and freshman Samuel Ainscough (Fitch) swims for the men's team.

— At Rhode Island College, freshman guard Ryan Outlow (St. Bernard) is a regular contributor off the bench for the men's basketball team. He has a total of nine points and 13 rebounds in seven games for the 10-2 Anchormen.

— Graduate forward Taina Pagan (New London) is helping power the Post University women's basketball team. Pagan is averaging 10.3 points and a team-best 10.1 rebounds while also chipping in a team-high 15 blocks overall. Junior teammate Jayden Burns (New London) is playing a reserve role. Mitchell College transfers Le'Sandra Turner, Dede Stevenson and Naj White also play for Post and coach head coach Courtney Burns, a former Mariner head coach.

— Former Mitchell standout Alfonso Stokes is a senior guard on the Western Connecticut State University men's basketball team. He scored a season-best 18 points in a 111-67 win over York College on Friday, raising his season scoring average to 12.3 points.

Also at Western Connecticut, juniors Alyssa Virtue (Fitch) and Francesca Foster (Fitch) are teammates on the women's basketball team. Virtue, a starting forward, is averaging 7.3 points and 5.7 rebounds in 10 games. A reserve guard, Francesca has appeared in nine games, averaging 2.1 points and 1.7 rebounds.

