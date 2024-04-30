Local college notes

Apr. 29—Around the region

— Eastern Connecticut State University junior Dan Driscoll (Waterford) is helping to anchor the pitching staff. He's made 10 appearances, posting a 3-2 record with a 5.15 earned run average. He's third in the Little East Conference in strikeouts with 60. The Warriors carry a 23-11 record into this week's action.

On the softball diamond, sophomore Emma Marelli (Waterford) ranks fifth in the league with a .423 batting average and is tied for third in hits (44), runs scored (33) and doubles (12). She also has one home run and 23 RBI in 30 games.

— Senior Ryan McCauley (East Lyme) ran a personal best one minute, 52.99 seconds to place second in the 800 meters at the Central Connecticut State University Blue Devil Invitational on Saturday. McCauley also ran a leg on the 4x400 relay team along with senior Chris Abbey (East Lyme) that took second in 3:32.37. Junior Tyrone Mack (Montville) won the shot put with a throw of 15.11 meters.

In the women's competition, sophomore Nuchwara Inthasit (Stonington) ran a leg on the winning 4x100 relay team and second place 4x400 quartet.

— Senior defender Hannah Holmes (Bacon Academy) has three goals and two assists for the Southern Connecticut State University women's lacrosse program while freshman Maddox Burton (Bacon) has two goals and three assists and sophomore Auserehl Mazzuli (East Lyme) has appeared in all 16 games, scoring one goal.

— Senior Rachel Miller (Waterford) owns a team-best .303 batting average for the SCSU softball team. She also had a team-high 22 RBI in 28 games. In four appearances on the mound, she is 0-2 with a 2.33 earned run average.

— University of Saint Joseph (Ct.) saw its women's lacrosse season come to an end with a 17-8 loss to Colby Sawyer in the Great Northeast Athletic Conference tournament quarterfinals on Saturday. Freshman midfielder Anna LeGault (Bacon Academy) had three goals and two assists while freshman midfielder Reagan Buscetto (Montville) chipped in two goals.

On the season, LeGault led USJ in goals (50), assists (43) and points (93) while Buscetto had 17 goals and 44 assists for 53 points.

— Freshman midfielder Abbie Belleville (East Lyme) scored two goals for the Endicott College women's lacrosse in a 24-2 win over Wentworth on Wednesday.

— Tufts senior pitcher Sophia DiCocco (Norwich Free Academy) earned her fourth save of the season on Saturday, recording the final two outs in an 11-9 win over Colby in the first second of a doubleheader. Tufts (28-6) is ranked 14th in the country.

— York (Pa.) University's Sarah Christensen (East Lyme) was named the Commonwealth women's lacrosse defender of the week for the fourth time this season. A graduate student, she had 16 draw controls and a team-high two caused turnovers in wins over Hood and Messiah, helping York to clinch the regular season title.

Tracking the Bears

— The Coast Guard Academy women's lacrosse team will play at top-seeded Babson in the New England Women's and Men's Athletic Conference tournament semifinal action on Wednesday. The fourth-seeded Bears (13-4) lost the regular season meeting, 13-10, on March 16.

Odds are sophomore Abby McAllister will be in the middle of the action. McAllister set the program single season record for assists and points this season. She's second on the team in goals with 46, first in assists and points with 50 and 96, respectively.

Her numbers have vastly improved from her freshman season during which she had 31 goals and 19 assists for 50 points.

"She's had a great season," coach Sue Behme said. "Unbelievable. And she's so balanced. If somebody is trying to mark her out of the game, then she's assisting. If they're not doing what they need to do against her, then she's scoring goals. She's got a really high IQ.

"But our whole offense doesn't revolve around her either, which is nice."

McAllister was named the NEWMAC offensive athlete of the week after ringing up nine points on one goal and eight assists in a 19-2 win over Clark.

Coast Guard relies on a stingy defense that allows just 6.94 goals per game, 11th best in the country. The Bears also are ranked seventh in clearing percentage.

— This is a big week for the baseball team. Coast Guard (21-8, 10-3) only trails Salve Regina (29-5, 12-2) in the NEWMAC standings. The Bears finish the regular season by visiting Springfield Tuesday and hosting Emerson for a doubleheader on Saturday. They've won nine of their last 11 games.

Mariners riding a wave

— Both the Mitchell College baseball and softball teams have qualified for the GNAC tournament in the school's first year in the conference.

The Mariners (27-10, 14-2) , the top overall seed in the baseball tournament, will host one of the four-team double elimination pods. On Friday, Mitchell will face No. 8 seed Saint Joseph's (Maine, 13-23, 8-8) at 11 a.m., followed by No. 4 Colby Sawyer (21-14, 10-6) vs. No. 5 Anna Maria (16-12, 9-7) at 2:30 p.m.

No. 2 Johnson & Wales (23-10, 13-3) is the other pod host.

Action will continue on Saturday and Sunday, with two pod winners advancing to next week's best of three championship series.

Mitchell's Cole Lalli has a league-leading .407 batting average and ranks second in RBI with 47 while pitcher Chris Gibbs leads the league in wins with seven.

In the double elimination softball tournament, Mitchell (16-18) will travel to Maine to compete in the Saint Joseph pod. The Mariners, the No. 2 seed in the South Division, will take on third-seeded Johnson & Wales (20-18) at 6 p.m. on Thursday. The two teams split a doubleheader last week, with Mitchell losing 9-7 and winning 9-2.

Junior Brooke Whitmarsh leads Mitchell with a team-best .347 batting with one home run and a team-high 18 RBI. Senior pitcher Katelyn Lipsky has a 9-5 record with a 3.47 earned run average.

