Local college notes

May 6—Around the region

— Alexis Michon (Montville) and her Trine softball team captured the program's fifth straight Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association Championship last week. Michon, a senior pitcher, struck out five and allowed one hit in three scoreless innings to earn the win in the second game of the doubleheader sweep against Albion College on Sunday.

On the season, Michon is 15-2 overall with a 1.22 earned run average, allowing just 47 hits while striking out 138 and walking seven in 92 innings for Trine (36-3), the defending Division III national champions.

— Sophomore Kaelin Waldron (Griswold) is heading to the NCAA Division II softball tournament with her Assumption teammates. Assumption will play fellow Northeast-10 Conference member Saint Anselm College on Thursday in Wilmington, Del. In 17 appearances, including 10 starts, Waldron is 3-2 with a 1.29 earned run average. She also has one save.

— Freshmen Abbie Belleville (East Lyme) and Kaitlyn DiLoreto (East Lyme) will compete in the NCAA Division III tournament as members of the Endicott College women's lacrosse team. The Gulls earned an automatic bid by beating Roger Williams, 17-9, in the Commonwealth Coast Conference tournament championship game on Saturday.

Endicott (12-7) will face St. John Fisher in first round action on Saturday in Middlebury, Vt.

— At Johnson & Wales University, junior attack Madeleine Gould (Montville) helped the women's lacrosse team capture the program's sixth Great Northeast Athletic Conference tournament title with a 14-4 win over Emmanuel on Sunday. Gould, the team's leading scorer overall with 58 goals and 42 assists, had three goals and an assist in the win.

JWU (15-4) will play York College Saturday in NCAA Division III tournament first round action at Wesleyan University in Middletown. Sarah Christensen (East Lyme) is a starting defender for York (13-6), which beat Stevenson University, 8-7, to win the MAC Commonwealth tournament title.

— Micah Tarlton, Quinn Perkins and Nolan Brown, three Norwich Free Academy graduates, are heading to the NCAA Division III men's lacrosse tournament with the University of Saint Joseph (Ct.). USJ (16-3) will host SUNY Poly Wednesday at 4 p.m. in West Hartford.

USJ earned an automatic bid after beating Dean College, 13-12, in the GNAC tournament championship game.

— Smith College junior Serena Britner (St. Bernard) finished sixth in the 1,500 meters in a personal best four minutes, 41.48 seconds, to earn All-Region honors at the New England Outdoor Track and Field Championships on Saturday in South Hadley, Mass.

— Junior Tyrone Mack (Montville) was named the most valuable thrower last weekend at the Northeast Conference track and field championship, helping Central Connecticut State University win its fifth title. Mack was first in the shot put (16.42 meters) and third in the discus (45.42).

In the 800, senior Ryan McCauley (East Lyme) took fifth (1:54.49) and fellow senior Chris Abbey (1:57.16) finished sixth. Graduate Samuel Whittaker placed third in the 1,500 in 3:50.62 and second in the 5,000 in 14:39.23.

In the women's competition, sophomore Nuchwara Inthasit (Stonington) ran a leg on CCSU's 4100 relay team that placed sixth in 48.88. She also helped the 4x400 relay team take fourth in 4:00.33.

— No. 16 Tufts (31-6) closed out the regular season on Saturday with a doubleheader sweep of Bowdoin, as senior Sophia DiCocco (NFA) threw a four-hit shutout in a 5-0 win in game two, striking out six without issuing a walk. Tufts is the No. 1 seed in this week's New England Small College Athletic Conference tournament.

Tracking the Bears

— The Coast Guard Academy baseball team is the No. 2 seed in the New England Women's and Men's Athletic Conference tournament. The Bears (24-9) will host a tournament game at 3:30 p.m. on Friday, facing the winner of Tuesday's game between No. 3 Babson and No. 6 MIT. Salve Regina (32-6) is the top seed by virtue of a tiebreaker.

Freshman Nathan Stafford carries a sizzling .449 batting average along with 14 doubles, two triples, five home runs and a team-leading 44 RBI into the postseason for the Bears, who've won eight of their last nine.

Mariners riding a wave

— The Mitchell College baseball team moved on to the Great Northeast Athletic Conference championship series by winning its pod last weekend.

As the No. 1 seed, the Mariners (30-11) will host the best-of-three series that starts on Thursday at 3 p.m. against second-seeded Johnson & Wales University, the defending tournament champion. The second game will take place on Friday, with an if necessary game to follow.

The winner earns the conference's automatic bid to the NCAA tournament.

During the regular season, Mitchell beat JWU, 7-5, on April 22 in New London and lost 14-4 on April 28 in Providence.

GNAC player of the year candidate Cole Lalli leads the Mariners in batting average (.398), home runs (seven) and RBI (a GNAC best 52). Senior Cam Varney (3-1, 3.35), junior Chris Gibbs (8-2, 3.52) and sophomore Jacob Quiles (6-3, 4.35) anchor the pitching staff. JWU's pitching staff ranks first in the league in team era at 4.69.