Local college notes

May 13---- Josh Mooney (Stonington) helped the UConn men's program capture the Big East Outdoor Track and Field Championship. Mooney placed second in the decathlon with a personal best 7,306 points, as the freshman finished first in the 110 hurdles (14.13 seconds), 100 meters (10.94) and javelin (63.69 meters). He added to his impressive performance by placing second in the 110 hurdles (14.17). The Huskies piled up a meet record 287.5 points in 22 events.

— At the University of New Haven, senior defender Kailey Ego (Griswold) and graduate defender Laura Agbayani (East Lyme) are members of the women's lacrosse team that is heading to the NCAA Division II tournament for the second straight season. They've both appeared in all 18 games for New Haven (12-6), which will play Adelphi (16-3) in the first round Thursday at Pace University in Pleasantville, N.Y.

Also at New Haven, sophomore catcher Cam McGugan (Fitch) is going to the NCAA tournament with the baseball team. He's batting .213 with 14 RBI in 30 games, including 26 starts. New Haven (29-23), which is making its second straight NCAA trip, will play host Molloy (39-12) on Thursday in Rockville Centre, N.Y.

— Sophomore Emma Marelli (Waterford) helped the Eastern Connecticut State University softball team win the Little East Conference championship and earn a spot in the NCAA Division III tournament. In four Little East tournament games, Marelli reached base six times on four hits and two walks and also scored a team-high four runs. She's batting .382 with 16 doubles, one triple, one home run and 26 RBI. She leads the team in hits (52), runs scored (41) and doubles.

Eastern (23-16) will visit No. 8 Virginia Wesleyan (35-8) in NCAA tournament first-round action on Thursday.

On the baseball diamond, Eastern (29-13) will host a regional starting on Friday, facing Ramapo (28-14). The Warriors earned an at-large bid. Junior Dan Driscoll (Waterford) is an important part of the pitching staff. In 12 appearances, he's 4-2 with a 4.53 earned run average. He has a team high 74 strikeouts and 16 walks in 53.2 innings.

— Senior pitcher Sophia DiCocco will play in another NCAA tournament with the Tufts softball team. Tufts (32-7), which earned an at-large bid, will host Western New England (27-13) in the first round on Thursday. DiCocco is 14-4 with a 0.78 earned run average in 25 appearances, striking out 75 and walking 19 in 116.2 innings.

— Graduate defender Sarah Christensen closed out her terrific lacrosse career in York College's 16-6 loss to Wesleyan in NCAA tournament second-round action Sunday in Middletown. She had three ground balls, three draw controls and three caused turnovers. York (14-7) beat Johnson & Wales 17-3 Saturday in the first round. During Christensen's career, she appeared in 78 games and had five goals and nine assists to go with 119 ground balls and 34 caused turnovers.

— Sophomore Kaelin Waldron (Griswold) pitched 6.2 scoreless innings in relief to earn the win for Assumption College in a 4-3 NCAA Division II softball tournament victory over Saint Anselm on Thursday. Assumption went 2-2 in four NCAA games.

— Sophomore Morgan Tainter (NFA) is a catcher-infielder for the NCAA Division III tournament bound Husson University softball team. Husson (35-4), which is riding a 30-game winning streak, earned an NCAA berth by winning the North Atlantic Conference Championship. On the season Tainter is batting .250 with five RBI in 14 appearances this season for Husson, which will host Framingham State (24-18) in first-round action on Thursday in Bangor, Maine.

— Norwich University senior Mason McMahon (NFA) was named the Great Northeast Athletic Conference men's lacrosse Defensive Player of the Year. He also made the All-GNAC first team. He set the program's all-time record for caused turnovers. On the season, he was fourth in the conference in caused turnovers (39) and had 57 ground balls.

— Freshman Jack Holmes (Bacon Academy) played in 12 games for the Emmanuel College men's lacrosse, finishing with three goals and two assists.

— At Southern Connecticut State University, senior defender Hannah Holmes (Bacon Academy) earned All-Northeast-10 second team honors after leading the team with a career-best 26 caused turnovers and also finishing with 30 ground balls, three goals and two assists. She had 78 ground balls, 65 caused turnovers and scored four goals during her four-year career.

— Junior pitcher Dan Allard (East Lyme) is part of the bullpen for Ithaca College (31-9), which won the Liberty League Championship to earn a spot in the NCAA Division III tournament. Ithaca will play defending national champion Lynchburg (30-15) in first-round action Friday in Cleveland.