Local college notes

Around the region

— Freshman attack Quinn Perkins (NFA) has appeared in eight games for the University of Joseph (Ct.) men's lacrosse team, chipping in four goals and six assists.

Also at USJ, freshman midfielder Anna LeGault (Bacon Academy) leads the women's lacrosse team in assists (39) and points (a Great Northeast Athletic Conference leading 83) and ranks second in goals (44). She had five goals and two assists in an 18-7 win over Elms College on Saturday. Freshman midfielder Reagan Buscetto (Montville) has 40 goals and nine assists for 49 points.

— Senior pitcher Sophia DiCocco (Norwich Free Academy) helped the Tufts softball team to a doubleheader sweep of Wesleyan University on Saturday, allowing just one run in 6.1 innings while picking up the win in a 7-1 decision in game two. She owns a sparkling 0.73 earned run for the nationally-ranked Jumbos (26-5), who are in first place in the New England Small College Athletic Conference.

On the baseball diamond, junior pitcher Connor Podeszwa (Waterford) earned his first career save of the season in a 2-1 win over Trinity College on Saturday. He allowed just one hit in 2.2 innings, striking out one.

— First year head coach Erin Miller (Waterford) has led the Wheaton College softball team to a 15-12 overall record, 8-2 in the New England Women's and Men's Athletic Conference. She'll return to southeastern Connecticut on Tuesday when Wheaton visits Coast Guard Academy for an afternoon doubleheader. She previously coached at Mitchell College and spent two seasons as pitching coach at CGA.

Also at Wheaton, Abigail Mountain (East Lyme) was one of several players honored during Senior Day for the women's lacrosse team on Saturday before hosting the Coast Guard Academy.

— Pitcher Tony Incontro (Lyman Memorial) is a member of the Springfield College baseball pitching staff. He's seen limited action out of the bullpen, appearing in two games.

— Graduate Sarah Christensen (East Lyme) earned her third straight MAC Commonwealth weekly honor, being named the top defensive player. She led her team with four caused turnovers and 15 draw controls in wins over Stevenson and Widener.

— Western Connecticut State University senior Molly Bresnahan (Fitch) was named the Little East Conference goalie of the week for women's lacrosse. She went 2-0 with a 4.50 goals against average against UMass-Dartmouth and Castleton, making a combined 15 saves. Western is 10-5 overall, 5-0 in the conference, tied with Eastern Connecticut for first place with two regular season games to go.

— At Endicott College, freshman midfielder Abbie Belleville (East Lyme) scored her 12th goal of the season in a 21-5 win over Curry College on Thursday. She also had her third assist overall.

— Sophomore catcher Cam McGugan (Fitch) went 2 for 4 with three RBI for New Haven in a 10-9 loss to Saint Michael's College in the first game of a baseball doubleheader on April 14. On the season, McGugan is batting .233 with 12 RBI in 22 games, including 20 starts.

Tracking the Bears

— The Coast Guard Academy baseball team is in the hunt for the NEWMAC regular season title, sitting in second place 8-2, trailing only Salve Regina (10-2). The two top teams split a doubleheader earlier this season. The Bears have won six of their last seven games, scoring at least 10 runs five times during that span.

— The women's lacrosse team already has qualified for the NEWMAC tournament with one regular season game to go, finishing up with a conference game at Clark on Wednesday. The Bears (11-4, 6-3) are riding a four-game winning streak during which they've outscored their opponents, 84-17.

Mariners riding a wave

— Winning five of its last six GNAC games, the Mitchell College softball team is tied for first place in the GNAC South Division at 9-1. Lasell College also is 9-1. The two teams will play a doubleheader in the regular season finale on Sunday.

Brooke Whitmarsh went 4 for 4, including a three-run home run, with four RBI in Sunday's doubleheader sweep of Regis College, 8-0 and 9-1. She raised her team-leading batting average to .391 and also leads the Mariners (13-13) with 14 RBI.

