LOCAL COLLEGE: McAree's OT game-winner earns Scranton's first NCAA Tournament win

University of Scranton senior Matthew McAree scored the game-winning goal 1:07 into overtime, securing the first NCAA Division III tournament victory for the men’s lacrosse team, as the Royals defeated John Carroll in a 10-9 contest.

Before the game-winner, senior Kyle Bennett scored the tying goal with 2:10 remaining in regulation.

John Carroll (11-5) led, 3-2, after one quarter and, 5-3, at halftime. The teams were tied at 7 after three quarters. Sean Keane gave the Blue Streaks an 8-7 lead early in the fourth before McAree tied it with 5:35 left. Billy Paladino put John Carroll back in front, 9-8, with 4:01 to go.

McAree finished with a hat trick, while sophomore Kyle Holmes added two goals. Sophomore goalie Declan Allen made 11 saves.

Scranton (14-7) advances to the second round, where it will play Saturday at noon at three-time Centennial Conference champion Dickinson College (16-2). The teams met during the regular season in Carlisle with the Red Devils beating the Royals, 12-9.

The Scranton-Dickinson winner will advance to the third round Sunday at 3 p.m. against the winner of Saturday’s 3 p.m. game at Biddle Field between Middlebury College, Vermont (10-8) and SUNY-Geneseo (13-6).