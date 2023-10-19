Local college football: Holy Cross takes on Patriot League's best defense in Lafayette

After a productive bye week that concluded with three days of rest for the players, the Holy Cross football team is back at it Saturday as Lafayette visits Fitton Field at 1 p.m.

The game will feature the Patriot League’s best offense against its best defense.

HC ranks first in scoring offense, total offense and rushing offense, while the Leopards are first in scoring defense and rushing defense and second in total defense.

The Crusaders’ 250.3 rushing-yard average ranks sixth nationally, while Lafayette is fourth in rushing defense, holding foes to 80 yards per game.

“They are as dynamic as you can imagine on defense,” Holy Cross coach Bob Chesney said, “and they do a great job scheming it up. They’re aggressive and they do a great job putting their guys in position to be successful. We had a battle last year, and I imagine that to be very much the same when we go offense against defense.”

Last season in Easton, Pennsylvania, the Leopards held the Crusaders to 181 yards and seven first downs. Lafayette led HC, 21-17, early in the fourth quarter. Quarterback Matthew Sluka and wide receiver Jalen Coker hooked up for the winning touchdown with four minutes left.

Lafayette (5-1, 1-0) is seeking its first 6-1 start since 2009. HC is looking to extend its win streak over PL foes to 20 games.

Duke rushed for 261 yards against the Leopards earlier this season, but Lafayette, led by senior linebackers Billy Shaeffer and Marco Olivas, held four of its first five FCS opponents to an average of 44.6 rushing yards per game. Additionally, Lafayette has piled up seven sacks in each of the last three games.

“They like to blitz a lot,” said Sluka, who leads the nation in points accounted for per game (20), “so it’s just being prepared, knowing our roles and knowing the situation. They will be coming downhill, so filling the gaps, playing smart and not trying to make too much happen. I think the biggest thing is to take what they give you and just be confident and trust what you’re seeing.”

Three weeks ago at Polar Park, Harvard held HC to a season-low 143 rushing yards, but the Crusaders bounced back for a more typical 316 yards on the ground at Bucknell.

Against the Bison, junior running back Jordan Fuller led the way with 147 rushing yards and his second four-rushing-TD game of the season, and Sluka rushed for 122 yards.

Fuller leads FCS with 13 rushing touchdowns.

“It’s a testament to our offensive line and tight ends,” Chesney said. “They are as physical as you’ll see at this level. They continue to do a really nice job week in and week out, and Matt adds quite a bit in the QB run game.”

Sluka spent his days off last week on campus, and relaxed while watching college football and the NFL with teammates Devin Haskins, C.J. Hanson and Jacob Dobbs.

“The week went really well,” Sluka said. “We did some good work on the field and we were able to take a little bit off our bodies. We got back to the fundamentals of what we did in camp. It was great for development and great to get the comfortability back. Overall, it went well.”

Local highlights

Westfield State senior defensive lineman Cade Nelson of Shrewsbury had 13 tackles, including 2½ for loss, and a sack, and he blocked an extra-point try in the Owls’ 26-23 overtime loss to UMass-Dartmouth. … Assumption sophomore linebacker Owen Fitzgerald of Auburn continued to pile up the tackles in the Greyhounds’ 21-17 win at Franklin Pierce. Fitzgerald had a game-high seven to go along with a sack and an interception, which set up the go-ahead touchdown in the third quarter. … Assumption junior defensive back Jaron Wilson blocked a 30-yard field goal attempt in the third quarter at Franklin Pierce. It was the Greyhounds’ sixth blocked kick of the season, which is tied for the fourth most in Division 2.

—Contact Jennifer Toland at jennifer.toland@telegram.com. Follow her on X, formerly known as Twitter, @JenTolandTG.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: College football: Holy Cross takes on PL's best defense in Lafayette