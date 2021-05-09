LOCAL COLLEGE ATHLETE Natalie Boesing

Josh Cook, The Evening News and the Tribune, Jeffersonville, Ind.
May 9—Natalie Boesing (Butler): The Providence graduate is a freshman on the women's tennis team. On Thursday, Boesing was named to the All-Big East first team. She is the first women's tennis player in program history to earn Big East honors. Boesing recorded a 9-6 record on the season while playing No. 1 singles. She appeared in all 16 matches and was the only Bulldog to play in the top flight of singles. She was also the only Butler play to produce singles victories against Louisville and Cincinnati and helped the Bulldogs beat Marquette 4-3 to close out their regular season. Butler defeated Seton Hall in the first round of the Big East Tournament before falling to DePaul in the quarterfinals.

