Local coaches, players honored at National Football Foundation Scholar-Athlete Awards

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Several key football coaches and players in the Tri-Cities region were honored Saturday at the National Football Foundation Scholar-Athlete Awards & Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony.

Student-athletes from twelve area schools were recognized for their academic achievements, and five local figures, including former players, coaches and referees, were inducted into the foundation’s Hall of Fame. News Channel 11’s evening anchor Kasey Marler emceed the event.

East Tennessee State University showcases five bands at ‘Bluegrass Extravaganza’

The Top Scholar-Athlete Award went to Colton Robbins of North Greene High School.

Tusculum Football Coach Billy Taylor

Billy Taylor, Tusculum University’s head coach, was one person inducted into the foundation’s Hall of Fame.

“Totally blindsided me,” he said. “I had no idea that I had any chance of anything like this. I’m very humbled by it and very thankful.”

“I’ve got a lot of respect for what the National Football Foundation does with its scholarship money that they raise, and it’s a great cause and organization to be a part of.”

Other Hall of Fame inductees included Heath Miller, Cecil Puckett, Robbie Norris and Garry Roberts.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.