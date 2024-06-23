Local Charity, Dueling for Lincoln, represented by TST standouts

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis natives Matt and Kelsey Mercer welcomed Lincoln Matthew Mercer into the world on September 3, 2015.

Just 83 days later, after an extensive fight with juvenile myelomonocytic leukemia and other pediatric illnesses, Lincoln lost his life.

Though grief followed in the aftermath of their loss, the Mercer’s used their tragedy to make a difference, creating the Dueling for Lincoln charity to support pediatric health initiatives.

All in honor of Lincoln.

A fixture of their charity is the heartbeat animal program, a tangible way to honor the lost of a loved one. The program places audio of a loved-ones heartbeat inside a stuffed animal.

In an effort to promote the charity, Matt Mercer and his recreational soccer team teased an idea of playing in the TST, a $1 million, winner-take-all tournament played in Cary, NC and broadcasted worldwide.

The group’s idea became a reality, participating in the second-annual TST under the name “Dueling for Lincoln FC,” a team made up of local St. Louis soccer talent with limited pro-level experience.

Underdogs in their initial group of four, Dueling for Lincoln FC swept the competition with a perfect 3-0 record, beating team’s representing global powers like Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund.

Despite losing in the first round of the elimination round, Dueling for Lincoln FC’s support grew game-to-game, honoring and educating fans about the charity the team represents along the way.

Matt and Kelsey Mercer plan on continuing the momentum they build in Cary, organizing more fundraisers and events in their hometown of St. Louis. They also plan to return to TST next year.

To learn more about Dueling for Lincoln, visit their website here.

