Local celebrities, former athletes embrace championship winning Monarchs

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The reigning American Association champs, the Kansas City Monarchs, open the home schedule Thursday night at Legends Field in Kansas City, Kansas.

This year’s squad is wearing a patch on the jersey to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the Monarch’s winning the first Negro League World Series.

FOX4 caught up with several heavy hitters taking part in ceremonies honoring the milestone while raising money for local charities.

“This is so much fun. And who would have thought that we’d be here right now celebrating our 2022 Championship. Getting ready to go for another Championship,” Monarchs Owner Mark Brandmeyer said.

Patrick Mahomes Launches Throne Sport Coffee Brand as Lead Investor

For the Monarchs, times are good. It goes right along with the rest of the sports scene in Kansas City.

“It’s contagious, right? Getting spoiled here in the Chiefs Kingdom. Every organization, whether it’s women’s Soccer, what we’re seeing from them. As well as the Monarchs. The resurrection of that organization has been awesome to be a part of as well. So, why not keep the winning going,” said former Chiefs wide receiver Danan Hughes.

“I think it’s just pretty amazing cause we’re able to build each other up and we’re all doing what we love in a city we all love. So, being able to have each other and support each other is just something that everyone hopes and dreams of,” said KC Current midfielder Claire Hutton.

But many young and old realize or are in the process of realizing the Monarchs paved the way.

“A lot of that played baseball here, they were still here, Satchel Paige, I got to meet him. And this is what it was all about when I came here in 1963,” said Pro Football Hall of Famer Bobby Bell. “And now look at the Monarchs, what are they doing? They’re winning every year!”

“There was a time we weren’t allowed to play in the Major Leagues, so this is the only place we got an opportunity. So that’s something that really resonates with me, cause as an African American quarterback. I had my tough times trying to break into the National Football League,” said Pro Football Hall of Famer Warren Moon.

Chiefs WR Xavier Worthy’s car stolen in Kansas City

So on this Greater Kansas City day, a meeting of minds close to where the Monarchs won 100 years ago is a reminder of what the name means and what the winning means to the city.

“To have the revitalization of the Monarchs name back in our city, where it meant so much for so many people that were disenfranchised at the time is really cool and it’s good to see that name back in our world,” said Emmy Award winning actor Eric Stonestreet.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.