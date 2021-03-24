LOCAL BRIEF: Wise named to TVL All-Star Team

MMA Weekly

With several to choose from, knockouts ruled the night when the UFC Vegas 22 bonuses were announced on Saturday. There were six knockouts to choose from, so officials opted to forego a Fight of the Night bonus in order to award four Performance of the Night honors. Each bonus winner was paid an additional $50,000 on top of his or her contracted pay. Max Griffin, Adrian Yanez, Grant Dawson, and Bruno Silva all scored $50,000 Performance of the Night bonuses for their exceptional work at UFC Vegas 22. UFC Vegas 22 Performance of the Night: Max Griffin Max "Pain" Griffin earned his performance of the night bonus by face-planting Chinese upstart Song Kenan with a vicious one-two combination to secure a highlight reel knockout at 2:20 in the first round of the welterweight co-main event slot. https://twitter.com/ufc/status/1373483568354238464?s=20 UFC Vegas 22 Performance of the Night: Adrian Yanez Adrian Yanez secured his $50,000 bonus after he dominated former Combate Americas champion Gustavo Lopez. Throughout the entire fight Yanez was patient and walked down Lopez relentlessly, eventually getting the knockout finish 27 seconds into the third round of their bantamweight tilt. https://twitter.com/ufc/status/1373467670067216385?s=20 UFC Vegas 22 Performance of the Night: Grant Dawson Grant Dawson deservedly took home his bonus in perhaps the most stunning fashion out of any of the bonuses on this card. The 27-year-old knocked out Leonardo Santos with vicious hammerfists with just one second remaining in the third round of the lightweight bout. The young lightweight continues his rapid ascendence in the UFC as extended his win streak to eight. https://twitter.com/ufc/status/1373447395946721282?s=20 UFC Vegas 22 Performance of the Night: Bruno Silva Bruno Silva earned a Performance of the Night bonus for his stoppage of JP Buys in their flyweight bout. "Bulldog" controlled the fight from the jump, both on the feet and the ground, landing clean shots and dropping Buys with a straight right. That marked the beginning of the end, and with his back against the wall on a two-fight losing streak, Silva delivered and got the finish at 2:56 in the second round. https://twitter.com/ufc/status/1373424140879859717?s=20