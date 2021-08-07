Local Boy Scout spearheads project to honor senior police volunteers with memorial garden

Aug. 7—The names of more than five dozen late members of the Lodi Police Department's Partners unit have been memorialized with a garden in Downtown Lodi.

Gage Canestrino, a Boy Scout with Lodi's Troop 199 and candidate for an Eagle rank, wanted to do something to remember the Partners, the police department's volunteer unit comprised of senior citizens who assist with duties such as code enforcement, welfare checks and traffic control.

"My dad has been with the department 25 years, and being a police officer is something I've always wanted to do," the 17-year-old Canestrino said. "I just thought this was a great way to help the community, help the Partners and do something nice for the department."

The Partners have wanted a garden for some time, Canestrino said, and they provided him with 62 bricks engraved with those who have passed away for inclusion in the memorial.

Enlisting the help of Larry De Kam, owner of Exterior Design Landscape, Canestrino went to work on the project on June 26.

Over the next three weekends, Canestrino's fellow scouts helped construct the garden, which consists of seven squares with 13 bricks each, for a total of 126 bricks, including the ones that were engraved.

The bricks are held together with paver sand, which, when sprayed with water, hardens enough to grip a brick or stone, but not enough to keep them in place permanently, he said.

"So now, when another Partner passes away and someone wants to add them to the memorial, they can remove a brick and have it engraved with their name," he said. "It feels really good (to complete the project). I'm really impressed with how it looks."

Canestrino said he has been a Boy Scout since he was 4 years old and has helped others with their Eagle projects in the past, including planting trees and helping build a cubby in the shape of the letter "L" for St. Paul's Lutheran Church.

However, creating the Partners garden was probably one of the hardest he's undertaken.

"At first I thought it was pretty daunting because I didn't know how I'd even start," he said. "But once Larry saw what I wanted to do, he gave me some good ideas. And once we actually started putting all the materials into the project, it turned out it wasn't that bad at all."

Canestrino will be turning 18 next month, and while Scouts are allowed to continue on to higher units, such as Sea Scouts, he said he will most likely age-out but still remain involved with the organization in some way.

He said he still might pursue a career in law enforcement and follow in his father Shad's footsteps.