Local boxer looks to capture first championship title

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – For Keon Papillion, boxing is a family business.

His father and coach Jason Papillion was a champion boxer in his heyday. Keon grew up seeing his father fight, however, fighting was not always the plan for him. “Found my way back into the gym after quitting a bunch of times. And I just stuck with it.” he said

Papillion’s first professional fight was his first professional win as a boxer. “First win felt like a dream come true, man. I waited so long to turn professional and it was finally here,” he recalls.

In 8 fights, Papillion is 8-0. He makes a point to remain focused through his perfect start. “You know, I never underestimate anybody. And I’m always going to promote them regardless. Cause, you know, anything could happen with anybody on any given night,” he explains.

His next fight is for the NBA Continental Americas welterweight title. Papillion knows how big it would be for him to hold that belt. “It’s the start of my dreams. You know, the first big step with everything. The first big step into the boxing world,” he explains.

A world that Papillion wants to forge his legacy in. “Hall of Fame. One of the legends. No, that’s all down the line. But the first step is to get this belt. I hope to put on a show. I gave my all in training now. Ready to put on a show Saturday,” he says.

Doors open at 5 p.m., and fights begin at 6 p.m. on Saturday.

