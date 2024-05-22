Local boxer to fight at Madison Square Garden

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Jordanne Garcia will make history when she steps into the ring on Saturday, June 8. She will become the first female boxer from New Mexico to fight in Madison Square Garden in New York.

“I feel like a superstar,” said Garcia. “I’m not going to lie, I mean it’s time to finally show it and I get the opportunity to be on the stage and show what I got and show the world everything that I have. I don’t want to disappoint New Mexico, so I’m going out there to represent as much as I can and put on that show.”

Garcia, 4-3-3, has been boxing since she was ten years old and has been fighting professionally for the last seven years. She has spent the majority of her career fighting in her home state of New Mexico, so when Top Rank called and offered her a spot on a nationally televised card in one of the country’s premiere sporting venues, it sounded like an opportunity that was too good to be true.

“This right here is an opener,” said Garcia. “This is where my doors open, this is my make it or break it, I want to say for my career. I’ve trained my life for this, 16 years in this game and I finally get to show everything that I’ve put in, all the nationals that I’ve gone to, all the fights that I have. So, I’m excited to get in there and prove who I am out of Albuquerque New Mexico.”

Garcia’s fight will be against Nisa Rodriguez (1-0). The bout will take place on the undercard for Zayas vs Teixeira, which is broadcast on ESPN.

