LOCAL BOWLING May 5, 2024
HIGH ROLLERS MIXED — Week 33 men’s high scores: Bill Kenia 246-639; Bennie Centeno 220-628; Robbie McNally 214-608; Tom Knierim 210-582; Ken Lowe 188-535; Joe McNally 199-492; Barry Fisk 191-484; Joe Mlodzienski 190-480; Phil DeNike 159-474; Bryan Campbell 173-465. Women’s high scores: Erica Stolan 183-513; Lori Perry 225-498; Lisa Lawrence 190-491; Sandy Matyjevich 169-477; Betty Lawrence 159-452; Linda Mlodzienski 173-433; Maura Stolan 154-431; Mamie Fallon 157-418. Team results — Four point winners: New Kids on the Block, Briar Ledge, Lucky Strikers. Three point winners: No Pin Left Behind, Split Happens.
MONDAY NIGHT MEN’S — Round 2 Playoffs Giant Garage LLC defeated P&W Washo, 3,449-3,305. Nunzi’s Advertising defeated Perfexxxxion Pro Shop, 3,147-2,986. Greg Matyjevich, 300-773; Brian Kasperowski 279-742; Mike Sumerano 290-692; Joe Hutchinson 669; Brian Williams 667; Dylan Wesley 665; Mark Boris 660; Jeff Balcerzak 659; Joe Melucci 637; Bill Lawrence 637; Walter Williams 636; Brian Longo 628; Tony Russo 626; Keith Danielowski 608; Jordan Edwards 607; Joe Renaldi 602.