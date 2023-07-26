Local blue-chip EDGE commit will be at Grill in the Ville on Saturday

Florida football is getting set to host the first edition of the Grill in the Ville event, which welcomes prep prospects from a range of recruiting classes into the Swamp to get a gander at what Billy Napier and the Gators have to offer.

Four-star edge defender Kendall Jackson out of nearby Gainesville (Florida) Buchholz will be among the many current commits in attendance for the midsummer event on Saturday, July 29. The 6-foot-4-inch, 250-pound prospect committed to the Orange and Blue on July 12, becoming the 19th member of the recruiting class at the time.

The high school senior chose the Gators over the Arkansas Razorbacks, Kentucky Wildcats and Miami Hurricanes.

“They were really consistent,” Jackson said to Swamp247 before announcing his commitment. “That is one thing I will say they did pretty well. Another thing was the relationship I built with them. I have a great relationship to where I can talk with them about anything outside of football. They are like family to me.”

Jackson is ranked No. 478 overall and No. 48 at his position nationally according to the 247Sports composite while the On3 industry ranking has him at Nos. 393 and 33, respectively.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire