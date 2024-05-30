Local Bengals UDFA thankful for chance with hometown team

The Cincinnati Bengals signed 14 undrafted free agents after the 2024 NFL draft and before the voluntary spring workouts they held this month.

One of those signees was Eric Miller, an offensive tackle who played for the Mason Comets in high school and went to college to play at Purdue and Louisville. Miller told WKRC that it was very cool for him to be signed by the team he grew up rooting for.

“It’s kind of surreal to be honest with you,” said Miller. “First day before rookie mini-camp I went in and got fitted for helmets, and to see the stripes on the helmet, it was like ‘Oh, this is real.’ It kind of made everything a lot more real in that moment, and every single day is exciting walking in there, and I can’t imagine it being any different.”

The next step for the 6-8, 311-pound tackle is to try to make the team, but he is already thankful that he’s even getting a chance to play professional football, especially with the Bengals.

