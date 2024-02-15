Local Basketball Roundup: Marshfield boys lose to top teams

Feb. 14—Marshfield's boys basketball team lost to one of the top teams in Class 4A and one of the best in 3A on consecutive days at the Pirate Palace.

Marist Catholic beat the Pirates 64-39 on Thursday and Westside Christian, which tops the Class 3A power rankings, held off Marshfield 52-42 on Friday.

Marshfield coach Jesse Ainsworth said the setbacks don't put a damper on what has been a good season.

"This has been a great year," he said after the Marist Catholic loss. "We have overachieved."

The Pirates are 3-3 in league play with games remaining at top-ranked Junction City on Tuesday and at home against Cottage Grove on Thursday. If the Pirates beat the Lions they will finish third in the Sky-Em League and be in the play-in round for a spot in the 16-team playoff bracket.

Marshfield is 12-9 overall and ninth in the most recent coaches poll for Class 4A.

Ainsworth said Thursday's game against Marist Catholic was a case of the Pirates playing a team with better basketball players. The Spartans have one of the best starting fives in the state and did a great job finding open teammates against Marshfield's speedy defense, often converting the open looks they got.

Marist Catholic jumped out to a 20-9 lead through one quarter and Marshfield was playing from behind the rest of the way.

Kaden Erlenbush had 22 points to lead the Spartans and Peyton Tyner hit three 3-pointers and added 14 points.

Joe Herbert had 17 points and Steel Carpenter added 10 for Marshfield.

BULLDOGS FALL: North Bend lost to visiting Junciton City 60-43 on Tuesday in their lone Sky-Em League game of the week and remain winless in league play.

North Bend finishes the season with three games this week, at Cottage Grove on Tuesday, at home against Marist Catholic on Thursday and at Junction City on Saturday.

North Bend also received word from the Oregon School Activities Association that the Bulldogs have to forfeit five games from the season because one of the team's players in those five games had not been enrolled in the minimum number of classes for the fall term to participate in sports.

The Bulldogs forfeited games against Gold Beach, Mazama, The Dalles, Colton and Marshfield.

In a different twist, The Dalles also ended up having to forfeit games for a similar reason, including the game against North Bend, meaning both teams forfeited the contest

BANDON WINS AGAIN: Surging Bandon finished the Valley Coast Conference with a seven-game win streak, topping Waldport 55-34 on Monday and winning at Monroe 56-51 on Friday in the regular-season finale.

The Tigers now host Monroe on Tuesday in the first round of the league playoffs, hoping to advance to a second game Wednesday at Lowell and ultimately the league tournament Friday and Saturday at Sutherlin, where all four teams will advance to the state playoffs.

Bandon coach Vince Quattrocchi said the Tigers finished strong Friday, just as they had the final weeks of the season.

"We weathered a storm by Monroe in the fourth," he said. "We were up nine and they cut it to three.

"It was great for us to close out the game the way we did — learning to win and not lose games."

Peyton Simonds had four 3-pointers and 18 points to lead the Tigers. Sean Ells added 11 points and Tyler Senn 10.

In the win over Waldport, Eli Freitag had 12 points, Simonds 10 and Colton Siewell nine.

Oakland won the league's south division with a perfect 16-0 record and Illinois Valley was second at 10-6. Bandon and Gold Beach both finished 9-7, but Bandon won the tiebreaker based on point differential in their two games. The Panthers beat Reedsport 43-34 on Tuesday and lost at East Linn Christian 62-32 on Friday and open the league playoffs at Central Linn on Tuesday.

In addition to losing to Gold Beach on Tuesday, Reedsport lost at Oakridge 63-53 on Friday and 47-45 Central Linn on Saturday to finish 2-14 in league play and 5-18 overall.

RED DEVILS TOP GLIDE: Coquille beat host Glide 50-43 on Friday, aiding the Red Devils' hopes for a spot in the Class 3A playoffs.

The Red Devils lost to visiting Douglas 57-35 on Tuesday. The Trojans were the north division champions for the Far West League. Coquille, which finishes the regular season with a makeup game at home against Brookings-Harbor on Monday, clinched second in the north division and will host the third-place team from the south division for a spot in the playoffs on Friday. The Red Devils beat that team, North Valley, 43-42 back on Jan. 27.

SKYLINE LEAGUE: Myrtle Point lost its league finale at New Hope Christian 60-56, but still advances to the Skyline League playoffs.

The Bobcats, Camas Valley and Pacific all finished 6-5 in league play, but Myrtle Point beat the Hornets and Pacific. As the fifth-place team, the Bobcats will travel to Days Creek on Tuesday, with the winner advancing to the league tournament Friday and Saturday in North Bend. The top three finishers at the league tournament advance to the Class 1A playoffs.

Myrtle Point fell to Days Creek at home last week.

Pacific, which lost to first-place Elkton 57-20 on Friday, lost out on the bid for the playoffs because the Pirates lost to both Myrtle Point and Camas Valley.

Powers, meanwhile, beat Glendale 66-36 to finish the season on a two-game win streak. The Cruisers were 2-9 in league play.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

BANDON PERFECT: The Tigers finished an unbeaten run through the Valley Coast Conference with a 63-11 win at Waldport and a 57-36 win at Monroe.

Bandon was 16-0 in league play and will be the top seed for the league tournament at Sutherlin on Friday and Saturday. The Tigers also are No. 2 in the OSAA power rankings and will host a game in the Class 2A playoffs regardless of what happens in the league tournament, given their high ranking.

Reedsport also is in the league playoffs after finishing fourth in the league's south division.

The Brave open the playoffs Tuesday at Monroe, with the winner traveling to Oakland on Wednesday for a spot in the league tournament.

SKYLINE LEAGUE: Myrtle Point will host Powers in the Skyline League playoffs for a spot in the league tournament at North Bend after the Bobcats fell to New Hope in the league finale on Friday.

New Hope beat the Bobcats 45-28 and finished third in the league standings at 9-2, with Myrtle Point 8-3. Both also lost to regular-season champion North Douglas and Umpqua Valley Christian. The Bobcats had won six straight before Friday's loss.

Powers beat Glendale 71-32 on Friday for its fourth win in five games and finished fifth in the standings at 7-4. The Cruisers also lost a nonleague game to 56-34 on Tuesday.

Myrtle Point won the regular-season meeting between the schools 34-30 in front of a big home crowd. The rematch will be Wednesday at 6 p.m.

Pacific missed out on the league playoffs but had a strong finish of its own, beating Elkton 41-26 to finish 5-6. The Pirates finished seventh, a game behind Camas Valley, which will visit New Hope in the league playoffs.

COQUILLE WINS TWO: The Red Devils won both their games last week and finished second in the Far West League's north division.

Coquille beat Douglas 52-16 on Wednesday and topped Glide on Friday.

The Red Devils finished the regular season with a home game against Brookings-Harbor on Monday (scores were not available) and will host the third place team from the league's south division in the league playoffs Friday as part of a doubleheader with the boys, with the winner advancing to the state playoffs.

TIGERS TOP BULLDOGS: North Bend lost to Junction City 37-31 on Tuesday in their lone game last week.

The Bulldogs finish the season with games at Cottage Grove on Tuesday and Junction City on Friday, with a home game against Marist Catholic on Thursday. North Bend is 1-4 in league play.