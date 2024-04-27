Local basketball players keeping talents close to home at Lansing Community College

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Hoops season might be in the rearview mirror for some, but for the Lansing Community College men’s basketball team, they are already gearing up for next season with a few familiar Mid-Michigan faces joining the Stars roster.

L.C.C will welcome a handful of new additions next fall with almost all of them hailing from the Mid-Michigan area, which includes names like Zander Woodruff, the all-time leading scorer at Laingsburg High School, and Waverly’s high flyer Deunte Pfifer just to name a few.

“I think it’s cool, staying close to home because some of these guys could have left and gone somewhere else,” Woodruff said. “I think it’s cool to stay in Lansing and just hoop for our city.”

“I know that the Lansing area has great coaches and they win championships,” Mike Ingram, Lansing Community College men’s basketball coach said. “I knew that this could be a special group when the year started that I think I was going to be. Did I think I could get them all? I don’t know. But I know that I wanted them all, so I think we hit a home run.”

Many of them have played together in some capacity before and are ready to team up once again while staying close to home.

“Zander, Micah, and Ben are some of the guys I played with through middle school, a little bit for AAU, and even some of elementary school,” Deunte Phifer said. “So I have played with them before, but playing together in all of the games this season gonna be fun.”

“I’m really excited,” Woodruff said. “Some of these guys I’ve played with in the past because of growing up in the area so we have been friends and it’s good to reconnect and get that chemistry going once again.”

