Local baseball and softball teams lose in playoffs

May 30—All the South Coast squads but Brookings-Harbor were eliminated from the baseball and softball playoffs during the opening week, though several won at least one game.

In the Class 4A baseball playoffs, North Bend went to Crook County in the first round and beat the Cowboys 14-3 in six innings.

The Bulldogs were eliminated by top-ranked Henley 4-1 in the quarterfinals. The Hornets advanced to host Sky-Em League champion Marist Catholic in the semifinals Tuesday. The Spartans beat Newport 3-1 and Pendleton 14-4 to reach the semifinals.

In the Class 2A-1A playoffs, Bandon won its opener over Oakland 10-5. But the Tigers fell to No. 3 seed Blanchet Catholic 14-4 in five innings in the second round.

District champion Reedsport was one of three teams to lose during the week to the combined North Douglas/Elkton squad which entered as the No. 12 seed. The Warriors shut out Monroe 18-0 and then edged the Brave in Reedsport 6-5. North Douglas/Elkton then beat No. 4 seed Regis 1-0 on the road to advance to the semifinals against top-seed Knappa.

Myrtle Point, the third South Coast team from the district in the playoffs, was shut out by Culver 2-0 in the opening round.

Brookings-Harbor, meanwhile, won both its games during the week to advance to the Class 3A semifinals, and got help from a league foe along the way.

The Bruins traveled to the northeast corner of the state and outlasted Joseph/Enterprise/Wallowa 16-8 as Cam Hendrix homered and Austin Dietrich and Tala Pryor had three hits. The same day, North Valley upset fellow Far West League foe and top seed Douglas 5-3.

That meant Brookings-Harbor was home for the quarterfinals against North Valley instead of on the road at Douglas and the No. 9 seed Bruins beat the Knights 9-1 as Hendrix homered again and Ethan Orman threw a five-hitter.

Brookings-Harbor travels to Pleasant Hill for the semifinals Tuesday.

SOFTBALL

Marshfield won its opening game in the Class 4A playoffs at home over Hidden Valley 12-8. But the Pirates were shut out in the quarterfinals by Astoria 16-0. The Fishermen will face top seed Henley in the semifinals Tuesday.

North Bend, the runner-up to the Pirates in the Sky-Em League, were shut out by No. 3 seed Pendleton 15-0 in the first round. Pendleton also beat La Grande 13-6 and will face Scappoose in the semifinals.

In the Class 2A-1A playoffs, the combined Myrtle Point/Powers squad won its opening game against Illinois Valley at home 16-6. But the Bobcats were shut out in the second round by top-ranked Grant Union on the road 16-0. Grant Union also won its quarterfinal game by shutout, 15-0 over Santiam.

Bandon, the other local team in the playoffs, lost at Clatskanie 29-2 in the first round.