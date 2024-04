Local Baseball & Softball Schedules

Apr. 18—BASEBALL

Thursday, April 18

Ada at Byng, 4:30 p.m.

Elmore City at Stratford, 6:30 p.m.

Coalgate vs. Madill, 3 p.m.; Coalgate vs. Atoka, 6 p.m. at Atoka Festival.

Stonewall vs. Crowder, 3 p.m.; Stonewall vs. Strother, 5 p.m. at Class A District Tournament in Stonewall.

Friday, April 19

Byng at Ada, 4:30 p.m.

Stratford at Lexington, 7 p.m.

Harding at East Central, 2 p.m.

Saturday, April 20

Stratford at Lindsay, noon.

Harding at East Central, noon.

SOFTBALL

Thursday, April 18

Ada vs. Hugo, 11 a.m.; Loser Game 1 vs. Broken Bow, 12:30 p.m.; Winner Game 1 vs. Broken Bow, 2 p.m. at Class 5A District Tournament in Broken Bow.

Beggs vs. Okemah, 2 p.m.; Latta vs. Loser Game 1, 3:15 p.m.; Latta vs. Winner game 1, 4:30 p.m. at Class 4A District Tournament in Latta.

Idabel vs. Newcastle, 11 a.m.; Byng vs. Loser Game 1, 12:15 p.m.; Byng vs. Winner Game 1, 1:30 p.m. at Class 5A District Tournament in Byng.

Stratford vs. Savanna, 11 a.m.; Loser Game 1 vs. Wayne, 12:15 p.m.; Winner Game 1, 1:30 p.m. at Class 3A District Tournament in Wayne.

Wetumka vs. Indianola, 1 p.m.; Allen vs. Loser Game 1, 3 p.m. Allen vs. Winner Game 1, 5 p.m. at Class A District Tournament in Allen.

Friday, April 19

East Central at Harding, 4 p.m.

Saturday, April 20

East Central at Harding, noon.