Local baseball, girls soccer districts continue this week

May 12—High school spring sports in the St. Joseph area has entered the postseason, with plenty of local teams aiming for a district championship in the next seven days.

In baseball, four separate brackets will feature at least one local team. The Class 1 District 15 tournament is advantageous to one St. Joseph team, and that's St. Joseph Christian. The school will host the tournament with the Lions beginning play as the two seed on Monday against Braymer.

In Class 2 District 15, Bishop LeBlond was able to advance its season by defeating host Plattsburg last Thursday. They'll have the tough task of facing one seed North Platte on Monday night in Plattsburg for a chance to advance to the championship game on Wednesday.

Mid-Buchanan enters the Class 3 District 16 baseball tournament in Lathrop as the number one seed with 17 wins in the regular season. The Dragons got a bye to start the tournament and are now tasked with their rival East Buchanan for their first game of the tournament on Monday afternoon. The winner advances to the district championship on Thursday.

Class 4 District 16 will be hosted by Missouri Western State University and will feature multiple local teams vying for district dominance come week's end. The Benton Cardinals, revered as a top team in the Class 4, is the number one seed in the tournament and will face the winner of Maryville and Cameron on Tuesday in the semifinals. Lafayette and Savannah will square off in the semifinals of the same tournament on Tuesday. The Fighting Irish and Savages played twice in the regular season with Savannah winning both games convincingly.

Central will kick off its Class 6 District 8 tournament play in the middle of the week on Wednesday against two-seeded Liberty. The Indians haven't won a baseball district championship since 2018.

For girls soccer, many teams will be vying for district championships as well. In Class 1 District 4, the Mid-Buchanan Dragons will have the same advantage as the St. Joseph Christian baseball team, as they will serve as the host school for their respective tournament. The Dragons are the three seed and will face Smithton on Tuesday in the quarterfinal round.

Class 2 District 8 features four local teams. Lafayette is the eight seed in the tournament and will be tasked with facing number one seed Maryville on Monday at 5 p.m. in Cameron. On Tuesday, No. 2 Bishop LeBlond girls soccer kicks off district play with Cameron at 5 p.m. Following the Golden Eagles versus the Dragons is Benton and Savannah. The winner advances to the semifinals on Thursday.

