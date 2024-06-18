Local auto racing: Webb captures modified win on 50th anniversary of Can-Am's first race

Jun. 17—LAFARGEVILLE — Derek Webb won the honor of claiming his first Can Am Speedway victory in nearly two years by taking the DIRTCar 358 Modified feature race Friday on the 50th anniversary of the first race at the speedway.

Can Am, celebrating its Golden Jubilee Season this year, opened on June 14, 1974 when it was known as Can Am Winner's Circle Speedway. Jim Clark and Gord Dobbins won the modified and stocker events that night.

On Friday, Webb raced to his first win since Aug. 26, 2022. Preston Forbes finished second and Watertown's Tim Fuller third. Lucas Fuller and Shaun Shaw completed the top five.

Webb took over the lead from Lucas Fuller on lap 12 and pulled away en route to the win. Tim Fuller was attempting his third straight victory and moved into the fourth spot from eighth place before running out of time. Forbes' second place finish was his best of the season.

In the DIRTCar Sportsman feature, Watertown's Tyler Stevenson gained his first win of the season.

Stevenson raced past Justin Gadbaw on the sixth lap and controlled the race from there. Brennan Moore and Tyler Corcoran tried to keep pace and points leader Mike Fowler also made some moves but Stevenson prevailed. Moore took second, followed by Corcoran, Fowler and Xavier Andrews.

In the Limited Sportsman to start the evening, Brady Howard kept a steady lead on his way to his second victory of the year.

Clayton's Logan Brown had won five of the first six races, including three in a row, but Howard took the lead in the 12-lap race on lap two and remained in control.

Brown attempted a charge on a restart after a yellow flag on lap four, but Howard maintained control. Camdin Cook took second place. Genavieve Bartlett was third, Brown fourth and Anthony Brownell fifth.

In the Crate Sprint Cars, Tucker Donath won his second race of the season after struggling in recent weeks.

Donath and Josh Verne Jr. pulled from the field during the 15-lap race and extended the lead on a restart after a red flag halted the race when Guy Gosselin flipped several times after clipping an infield tire.

Verne Jr. tried to overtake Donath on the final lap but ended up taking his fourth straight second-place in the event. Andrew Hennessy was third, Ken Klinkowski fourth and George Sanford fifth.

The 15-lap Thundercar feature completed the night. Francis White held off challenges from Corey Valade and Justin Pope for his second win in a row.

OJ White had the lead on the first lap and then Jared Gilson grabbed the lead on lap 3. Francis White charged into the No. 2 spot on lap 5 and took over the lead on lap 9.

Valade took second, Pope third, Damien Bechler fourth and Gilson third.

This Friday, Can Am Speedway will honor the Armed Forces. All active-duty military will be admitted free to the grandstands. All five classes are schedule to race, starting at 7 p.m.

BROCKVILLE ONTARIO SPEEDWAY

DINGWALL GAINS FIRST WIN

Kyle Dingwall shook off a season of difficulties by dominating the field and capturing his first DIRTCar 358 Modified feature of the season Saturday at Brockville Ontario Speedway.

Dingwall started from the pole position and drove the inside lane to grab a large lead. Dingwall remained in control during the 30-lap race. Points leader Ryan Arbuthnot was not a factor after making contact with an infield tire on lap 6 and breaking his car's front end.

Johnathon Ferguson, second in points, finished second in the race. Dylan Evoy finished a career-high third. Jarrett Herbison was fourth and Tristan Draper fifth.

In the 12-lap Novice Sportsman to start the night, Can-Am regular Logan Brown recorded his first Brockville win and his sixth overall in north country races this year.

Kent Miller finished second in his race debut. Nicholas Mainville finished third.

In the DIRTCar Sportsman, Gavin Eisele claimed his first victory of the season in the 25-lap feature. Jessica Power was second, Bobby Herrington third, Shane Stearns fourth and Brennan Moore fifth.

In the 15-lap Street Stocks, Todd Raabe grabbed the lead from Stephane Philippe on the last lap to claim his second win of the year. Philippe finished second, Jonathan Gallipeau third, Steve Brady fourth and Francis Gauthier fifth.

Adam Turner claimed the final race of the night, the Crate Sprint Car feature. It was his first victory in the event at Brockville and he broke the record for gaining at least one win in the most divisions at Brockville. Turner has also won races in Street Stock, Sportsman, Vintage and Crate Late Model for victories in a record five classes.

Turner took first place in the race over defending track champion Lee Ladouceur, who finished second. Mathieu Bardier was third and Josh Verne Jr. Fourth.

Next Saturday, the Empire Super Sprints are scheduled to make their return to Brockville for the first time since Oct. 20, 2019. Racing will also take place in the DIRTCar 358 Modified and Sportsman, the Crate Sprints, Novice Sportsman and Mini Stocks. Racing starts at 6 p.m.