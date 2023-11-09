Local athletes ready to shine in high school playoffs

Nov. 9—When playoffs roll around, you know there's always going to be important games.

And when you have big-time games, there's always big-time players making big-time plays as well.

This area hasn't lacked special players this season and the nine teams out of the Daily's coverage area are full of athletes capable of taking over a game.

Here's a look at players from each team to watch out for this postseason:

—Gavin Fuqua, Austin: Since coach Jeremy Perkins took over the Austin program in 2010, the Black Bears have produced one star running back after another. Fuqua has been no exception. The junior has rushed for 1,074 yards and 17 touchdowns on 153 carries.

He's been especially good during Austin's current six-game winning streak. Against James Clemens and Bob Jones, he totaled seven rushing TDs.

—Ri Fletcher, Hartselle: It's the last hurrah for the standout tailback. The senior has been the focal point of the Tigers' dynamic offenses the last three seasons and will undoubtedly play a big part in Hartselle's success again this postseason. He's rushed 149 times for 991 yards and 13 touchdowns.

But he's not having to carry the load alone this time. Fellow senior Lincoln Bryant has rushed for 565 yards and six scores himself. The duo is helping the Tigers average 240 yards rushing in the last six games.

—Jake McDonald, Athens: The senior safety/outside linebacker has totaled an 147 total tackles this season. Athens' offense has been stout, averaging 39 points per game, but the defense could be the x-factor for the Golden Eagles in the playoffs.

—Parker Frost, Lawrence County: Frost suffered a season-ending injury in the third week of last season. So far this season, the junior quarterback is 77-for-144 passing for 1,233 yards and 13 touchdowns. He's had a heavy hand in leading the Red Devils to six wins for the first time since 2015.

—Shamarvion Mosley, West Morgan: The Rebels' offense has understandably grabbed all the headlines this season, but the defense has quietly had a good season as well, allowing just 16 points a game. Mosley leads the team with 125 tackles, seven sacks and has forced six fumbles.

—Blitz Clemons, Priceville: No one runs the ball more in this area than Priceville. This season, the senior has rushed 231 times for 1,400 yards and 20 touchdowns. He's rushed for over 100 yards in seven games this season.

—Skylar Townsend, Tanner: Townsend has been one of the area's most dynamic receivers, hauling in 35 catches for 899 yards and 14 touchdowns. He's also been great on defense with seven interceptions.

—Tasean Love, Hatton: In his first season as the starter, the sophomore quarterback has not disappointed. Love is 86-for-163 for 1,384 yards passing and 12 touchdowns. He's also rushed 107 times for 637 yards and 12 scores. Love is what makes the offense go and will play a big part as the Hornets' try to secure their first playoff win since 2002.

—Savarius Evans, Decatur Heritage: In an area filled with star studded running backs, Evans' numbers have been unmatched. He's rushed 177 times for 1,773 yards and 20 touchdowns. Oh, and he's just a freshman. He has a chance to reach the 2,000-yard mark.

