Local athletes place in track state finals

Jun. 3—BLOOMINGTON — The IHSAA held the track and field state finals for both girls and boys on the campus of Indiana University.

The girls finals was held Friday and the area was well represented. Greensburg's Emarie Jackson and Olivia Grimes along with Batesville's Ella King and the 4x800 relay team of Kaylie Raver, Bayleigh Demaree, Kaylynn Bedel and Megan Allgeier made the trip to Bloomington to compete with the state's best track and field athletes.

Greensburg's Jackson returned home with two medals. Jackson was the state runner-up in the shot put with a distance of 48-9 and was also the state runner-up in the discus with a distance of 152-3. It took the nation's No. 1 ranked thrower, Hadley Lucas of Bloomington North, to keep Jackson from the top spot on the podium. Lucas set two state finals records for her two wins.

Greensburg's Grimes made her first state finals appearance and threw 107-7 for her top discus attempt.

Batesville freshman King had a distance of 37-2.25 in the shot put at the state finals.

Batesville's 4x800 relay team of Raver, Demaree, Bedel and Allgeier finished in 9:38.84.

Saturday, the state finals turned to the boys. Batesville's Ayden Eckstein earned a spot on the podium. Eckstein cleared the bar at 6-6 and took sixth place at the state.

