Local athletes honored by Sagamore Conference

May 29—Several Lebanon and Western Boone student athletes earned all-conference recognition for their athletic endeavors this spring.

The following athletes were recognized.

Baseball

Crawfordsville won the conference title with a 12-2 record. Western Boone and North Montgomery tied for second at 9-5. Lebanon placed sixth at 6-8.

Earning first-team all-conference recognition for the Stars were Bryce Kopriva and Gavin Hawkins.

Kopriva was 6-2 with a 1.78 ERA for the Stars this year. He struck out 44 in 59 innings, allowing just 15 earned runs.

Hawkins led all Star regulars with a .396 batting average. He led the team with 36 hits and 32 runs scored.

For Lebanon, Corbin Wells earned first-team all-conference honors.

Wells finished 3-4 on the year with a 2.24 ERA, striking out 60 in 40.2 innings. At the plate, he hit .273 with 15 runs scored and 13 RBIs.

Earning second team honors for Western Boone were Carter Marcum and Jackson Grimes.

For Lebanon, Jack Ferrell and Wesley Byrd earned second-team honors.

Softball

Western Boone and Tri-West tied for the conference title with an 13-1 conference record. Lebanon finished fourth with an 8-6 conference mark.

Earning first-team recognition for the Stars were Gabby Lewis, Ally Lewis and Emma Shirley.

Gabby Lewis hits .389 on the year with 23 runs scored and 30 RBIs. In the circle, she went 9-5 on the year with a 2.11 ERA, striking out 102 in 83 innings pitched.

Ally Lewis hit .402 on the year with 28 runs scored and 20 RBIs. In the circle, she was 7-0 with a 1.62 ERA, striking out 82 in 56.1 innings.

Shirley led the Stars with a .480 batting averaging and 39 runs scored. She drove in 18 with 12 doubles and eight triples.

For Lebanon, MacKenzie Carey, Addy Zell and Krryn Miller earned first-team honors.

Carey hit .486 on the year with 54 hits, 32 runs scored and 18 RBIs. Zell hit .411 on the year with 28 runs scored and 30 RBIs, hitting 11 doubles.

Miller batted .394 on the year, scoring 36 runs and driving in 20. She hit 10 doubles and five homers. In the circle, she was 10-6 with a 3.05 ERA, striking out 101 in 133 innings pitched.

Morganne Grant and Mickayla Naanos earned second-team all-conference recognition for the Stars. Hannah Wilborn and Sophie Robison earned the honor for the Tigers.

Girls Tennis

Danville won the conference title in girls tennis. Lebanon placed third, with Western Boone and Southmont tying for fourth.

Earning first-team all-conference recognition for Lebanon was Ava Lehmkuhler. For Western Boone, Addie Jones and Janie Ransom were recognized.

For Lebanon, Kate Williams and Bre Page earned second-team all-conference honors. Isabel Adams and Abby Brunty earned the recognition for the Stars.

Boys Golf

Tri-West won the conference title. Lebanon placed fourth and Western Boone placed eighth.

The top-10 finishers at the conference tournament earned first-team all-conference recognition, and the next 10 earned second team. Lebanon's Brayden Newsom earned first team honors after shooting an 85 at conference. Lebanon's Eli Myers and Harper Brown both earned second team honors, as did Western Boone's Jaice Butler.

Boys Track and Field

Danville won the Sagamore Conference title. Lebanon placed second and Western Boone was seventh. Each event winner earned first-team all-conference honors. The runners-up earned second team.

Lebanon's Kaden Lark (high jump), Mason Crew (discus) and the 4x100 team of Lark, Trey Ries, Jeremiah Howard and Francisco Luyindula all earned first-team recognition.

Ries (200), Lark (long jump), Tyler Meyer (800) and Daniel Richards (300-hurdles) earned second-team honors.

Girls Track

Lebanon won the Sagamore Conference title, with Western Boone placing third.

Each event winner earned first-team all-conference honors. The runners-up earned second team.

Earning first-team honors for Lebanon were: Penny Lamerson (800, 1,600 and 3,200), Ciarra Hiatt in the pole vault and the 4x800 team of Harper Adams, Sarah Keith, Sophie Kyker and Nadia Jones.

Earning second team honors for Lebanon were Jones (800), Boling (200 and high jump), Jocelyn Butler (pole vault) and Soteria Udu (shot put).

For Western Boone, earning second team recognition were Raegan Durbin (300 hurdles), the 4x100 relay team of Becca Keyes, Ki'erra Koch, Lillie Cripe and Lily Shirley, and the 4x400 team of Shirley, Samantha Jones, Kate Higer and Durbin.

The first-team all-conference banquet will take place on Thursday, May 30 at Lebanon.

