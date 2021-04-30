Local athletes honored by RWB Conference

Apr. 30—WYNNEWOOD — A total of 14 local softball players earned recognition by the Red, White and Blue Conference earlier this week.

Vanoss sophomore Riley Reed was named one of the Co-MVPs of the conference, joining Kaylee Madden of Wayne.

Stratford senior standout Abbi Phelps was voted the RWB Conference Offensive Player of the Year.

Sophomore shortstop Alexis Francis was chosen the RWB Conference Defensive Player of the Year.

The conference Rookie of the Year went to Tyley Dotson of Wynnewood.

Joining those athletes on the 2021 RWB All-Conference team include:

—Camry Whitekiller and Julie Coats of Konawa.

—Brinn Brassfield, Madi Faust and Maggie Stone of Vanoss.

—Madilyn Larman, Kaythryn Dixson of Asher.

—Paige Chamberlain, Lundyn Anderson and Liberty Fires of Stratford.

—Haylee Durrence, Allie Walck and Daliyah Fuentes of Wayne.

—Derrean Bray, Brynli Taylor, Kristen Jones and Harleigh Veal of Healdton.

—Lanie Deaver, Madison McGuire, Brinnah Martin and Morgan Lackey of Paoli.

—Jaiden Delatorre, Blakely Rozzell and Seezan Thompson of Wynnewood.

Charles Durrence of Wayne was named the RWB Conference Coach of the Year.