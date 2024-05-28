Local athletes honored as academic all-state

May 27—The Indiana Association of Track and Cross Country Coaches announced the Academic All-State First Team and Honorable Mention Team for the 2024 spring track season.

To qualify, you have to be a junior or senior on the sectional roster, have a GPA of 3.5 or higher and score at least a 1,200 on the SAT (juniors 1,140 PSAT) to be considered. From there the selection committee narrows things down to their final lists.

Batesville had a record total number to make the First Team and Honorable Mention Team. Batesville had 14 honored.

First Team Academic All-State honors for Batesville went to Sarah Bedel, Isabel Raab and Shanna Smith.

Academic All-State Honorable Mentions honors went to Batesville's Megan Allgeier, Kaylynn Bedel, Averi Jones, Ella Moster, Kaylie Raver, Veronica King, Ayden Eckstein, Blake Hornberger, Gage Pohlman, Deev Ranka and Isaac Trossman.

South Decatur had two team members selected to the Academic All-State First Team — Damon Gearhart and Clair Schoettmer.

