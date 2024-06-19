Local athletes experience Special Olympics Summer Games

Jun. 19—The Olympic Games in Paris, France, are just around the corner. For some local athletes and volunteers, the joy of another Summer Games was witnessed first hand at the 2024 Indiana Special Olympics Summer Games. The Summer Games were held at Indiana State University in Terre Haute and Decatur County was once again well represented at the event.

The Summer Games welcomes athletes from all over the state of Indiana. In total, 2,267 athletes from 61 counties participated in the games. In addition, more than 1,000 volunteers registered to help out at the event. A total of seven sports were offered to the athletes in which to compete.

Decatur County Special Olympics took 35 athletes and 31 chaperones to the annual event at ISU. Local athletes competed in track and field, bocce and volleyball.

"Our volleyball team won gold at the Summer Games and earned the state championship," County Coordinator for Decatur County Special Olympics Alyson Bridges said.

The delegation from Decatur County made new friends, had fun and returned with great memories and a large selection of awards. The athletes won 24 gold medals, nine silver medals and seven bronze medals. In addition, Decatur County tallied six 4th-place finishes, ten 5th-place finishes, six 6th-place finishes, one 7th-place finish and three 8th-place finishes.

This one weekend in the summer is a culmination of a lot of effort from many individuals, athletes and volunteers.

"I honestly cannot put into words what Summer Games means to us as athletes, chaperones, volunteers and families. It takes months of preparations...reserving transportation, getting box lunches ordered, housing for athletes and chaperones, designing uniforms and opening ceremony shirts," Bridges said. "We have a great Sports Coordinator Randy Malone that makes sure that we are compliant with all medicals. Our coaches Bryan Collins, Sara Berger and Mike and Karen Lewis, we couldn't do it without them and of course our families. It takes a village and we have a great village."

"Last, but not least, Jenny Maddux. Even though she has stepped down from being coordinator, she is our driving force to get Summer Games ready. She does all the coordinating to make sure we have a great weekend," Bridges added.

Just like the much-watched opening ceremonies every four years of the Summer and Winter Olympic Games, the Special Olympics Opening Ceremony has a special place in the weekend. A sea of smiling faces from athletes and volunteers is brought together as one.

"I can't speak for the athletes in regards to what their favorite part of summer games is, but I would have to say Opening Ceremony because you can see all 2,200 athletes in one setting and see their smiles and know that this is the weekend they spend training for," Bridges said. "Also, to see the friendships that these athletes have made. I could talk and talk about Summer Games, but to get the full experience, you should experience just once."

According to the website (https://soindianadecaturco.org/), Decatur County Special Olympics has a mission "To provide year-round sports training and athletic competition in a variety of Olympic-type sports for children and adults with intellectual disabilities, offering them continuing opportunities to develop physical fitness, demonstrate courage, experience joy and participate in a sharing of gifts, skills and friendship with their families, other Special Olympics athletes and the community."

"We have over 100 volunteers and close to 100 athletes. We also have athletes that also participate in Champions Together in all three Greensburg Community Schools, which is a collaborative partnership between IHSAA and Special Olympics, and the athletes love this program," Bridges added.

If you would like to join Special Olympics or are interested in more about Special Olympics, visit the website at Decatur County Special Olympics or email County Coordinator Alyson Bridges at alysonmbridges@gmail.com.

Contact Aaron Kirchoff at aaron.kirchoff@greensburgdailynews.com