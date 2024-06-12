Local athletes competing in State Games this month

Jun. 11—High school ends in May, but the season for many high school baseball players is just beginning when summer vacation ends.

Some of the "boys of summer" will represent the area next week in the annual State Games of North Carolina, with this year's tournament being held in the Charlotte area at UNCC's Robert and Mariam Hayes Stadium. The high school tournament, an annual event since 1986, will be held from June 19 through 21.

The tournament pits eight teams from the various regions of North Carolina, with the Sandhills counties all part of Region 4. Region 4 has won the silver medal in the tournament in each of the past two years.

Anyone attending the event will see plenty of local faces.

Coaches from Lee County and nearby areas have traditionally handled the coaching duties at the State Games, and 2024 is no exception. Former Lee County head coach Jevon Wade left the Region 4 staff when he moved to Grace Christian School after last season, but his replacement with the Jackets, Dalton Hardee, stepped into his place. Hardee, Terry Sanford coach Sam Guy, and Triton coach David Reece are the assistant coaches, with Harnett Central head coach Zach Bingham as the head coach.

Region 4 consists of Lee, Harnett, Moore, Cumberland, Montgomery, Richmond, Scotland, Hoke, Robeson, Bladen and Columbus counties. All of the players in the Sandhills Athletic Conference are eligible for this team.

As usual, there is a significant local contingent on the 20-member squad. Lee County High School is represented for the second year in a row by Luke Sheets, with teammates Drew Stanfield and Blane McDonald making their first State Games appearances. Grace Christian is represented by Matt Murchison, Landon McDonald and Ethan Bunce.

Terry Sanford standouts Ethan Nobles, Josh Mozingo, and Benny Whitaker signed on, as did Caden Jeffrey of nearby Cape Fear High School, Davis Reed of Gray's Creek, and Pine Forest's Isaiah Pinero. The inclusion of Columbus County in the district brought in Gabriel Priest and Matthew Hannah from 2A East Regional finalist Whiteville.

Bingham brought along two of his players, Rylan Wester and Brayden Sears; and Reece brought Chase Sewell and Isaac Bennett from the Triton Hawks.

Moore County is represented by Mitch Baek and Bohdi Robertson of Pinecrest.

Each year, tryouts for the State Games tournament are held in each of the eight regions, with 20 players selected for each team. Rising sophomores, juniors and seniors are eligible. Region 4 tryouts were held at Terry Sanford High School on May 11 and 19, with the team chosen shortly after the second tryout.

Players will arrive on June 18 and work out for scouts at Cox Mill High School. Games start the following day, with Region 4 facing Region 3 at 3:30 p.m. at UNCC. On Thursday, the team plays in the first game at UNCC at 10:30 a.m. against Region 1. Medals will be determined by Friday's games, based on the results of the first two days of the event.

Tickets are $8 per day if purchased in advance or $10 at the gate. Links to buy in advance can be found at ncsports.org.

The baseball tournament is the only summer State Games event with a significant local presence. Lee County's Devan Daniel is an assistant for the Region 3 softball team, which includes two Sandhills Athletic Conference players in Trinity Whitt of Union Pines and Hoke's McKensie Freeman. A few Union Pines players are also represented in the women's soccer events.