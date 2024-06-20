Local Athletes Compete in Missouri Women’s Amateur Golf Championship

SPRINGFIELD, MO – Springfield is home to the 94th annual Missouri Women’s Amateur Golf Championship. 74 female golfers are vying for the title at Hickory Hills Country Club this week.

Several local names including Missouri Southern golfer Lily Allman, and former Missouri Southern assistant golf coach Natalie Bird would compete in round two on Wednesday. Katie Giess from Monett would also compete on the Springfield course.

The championship features a 54-hole stroke play format, with the winner earning an exemption into the U.S. Women’s Amateur Championship at Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa.

Allman has played in both the junior championship and the women’s championship in her career. Now entering her senior year at Southern, Allman said the moment has come full circle.

“It’s really all come full circle,” said Allman.

“I played the junior amateur when I was in high school for McDonald County, and now playing it when I’m at Missouri Southern is really cool. It’s a great feeling representing my school and being out there with people I enjoy.”

For Natalie Bird, playing in the tournament is special, but she said seeing so many women out on the course is what is most meaningful.

“It’s definitely a different atmosphere out here than when I was growing up,” said Bird.

“There are so many girls that can break par on any given day, and it’s great to see women’s golf growing. As someone who’s more on the industry and academia side now, seeing women’s sports grow firsthand gives me the chance to teach about it in the classroom as well.”

The third round of the championship will take place on Thursday, June 20th. 2024 would mark the fifth time this event has taken place in Springfield, with the last one being in 1999.

