Local athletes bring home state titles in track and field

Local track and field athletes traveled to Hayward Field in Eugene for the final event of the track and field season.

The Oregon School Activities Association Track and Field State Championships were successful for local teams, as there were some state titles and standout performances.

Stevens and Jacobson lead Knappa

Parker Stevens and Wyatt Jacobson were the top performers for Knappa High School over the weekend. Stevens brought home a state title in the shot put, while Jacobson finished second in both the 1,500 meters and 3,000 meters.

Stevens capped off his incredible season with a throw of 45-09.00 to win the state title over Caleb McGraw, of Salem Academy. A state title solidifies Stevens as one of the best throwers in Knappa history as he holds the school record in the discus with a 148’8.25 and is third all time in the shot put behind John Benthin and CJ Thorne. Stevens also finished second in the discus to Korben Storns, of Gold Beach, with a throw of 137’6.

Jacobson continued the recent success for Knappa boys distance runners. Though he wasn’t able to get on the top step of the podium like Isaiah Rodriguez did a year ago, Jacobson set a personal best in the 1,500 meters of 4:15.09 and a season best in the 3,000 meters. He was joined on the podium by Joshua Peterson and Oskar Peitsch, who finished fifth and sixth in the 3,000 meters.

Two other Loggers found themselves among the top eight in Eugene. Annabelle McDorman finished seventh in the discus, setting a new personal best in the process, while freshman Jasper Teague wrapped up his debut season with seventh place in the high jump.

McCleary goes out in style

Kyler McCleary, of Seaside High School, went out in style.

McCleary jumped 6 feet, 5 inches to win his second-straight state championship in the high jump. He also finished third in a very competitive 4A long jump.

His teammate Ryder Jackson had another strong showing in the sprinting events. Jackson ran a personal best of 11.06 in the 100 meters to finish second behind Jason Padgett, of North Bend. He also set a personal best in the 200 meters with a time of 22.49 to finish sixth in what was one of the fastest 200 meter dashes in 4A history with the top three finishers in Saturday’s race all beating the previous 4A state meet record of 21.90 set in 2010.

Maddie Menke joined her Seaside teammates on the podium with a seventh-place finish in the long jump with a jump of 15’9.25.

Astoria athletes finish strong

Though there weren’t any state titles for the Astoria High School Fishermen, there were a number of athletes with good finishes.

The girls 4 x 100 meter relay team of Harlie Wiedmaier, Maia Long, Ashley Sisley and Sophie Saarheim came home in sixth place behind Philomath, Marist Catholic, Cascade, Molalla and Ontario. In the individual events, Saarheim finished fourth in the 400 meters, Lily Meadows finished third in the shot put with a season-best throw of 36’4.25 and Maevri Bergerson finished fifth in the triple jump.

On the boys side, Andrew Wintersteen finished in sixth place with a time of 51.67 in the 400 meters and Owen Williams finished sixth in the high jump with a jump of 6.1’5.

Warrenton athletes build on school records

Warrenton junior Olivia Lyons set the school record in the pole vault at districts two weeks ago and topped it over the weekend in Eugene.

After jumping 8’10.75 to win districts, Lyons jumped 9’3.75 in Eugene to finish fifth. Lyons was joined in Eugene by the 4 x 400 meter relay team of Kimber Parris, Addie Earl, Jamie Annat and Brenna Qualm. The foursome ran the second-fastest time in school history with a 4:24.68, only behind the 4:23.03 the Warriors ran at districts the week prior.

Payten Buckelew found a podium spot with a fifth-place finish in high jump and Qualm set a personal best in the 200 meters with a 27.34 to finish 12th overall.