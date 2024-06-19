Local athletes battle extreme temperatures

Temperatures in the 90s did not stop teams from hitting the baseball field Tuesday night.

As reported on News Center 7 at 11, The Xenia Scouts and The Lima Locos still hit the field Tuesday, even in dangerous heat.

“We encourage our guys to hydrate, even the night before in our GroupMe we talked about hydration and a lot of guys do it on their own,” John Byington, Xenia Scouts head baseball coach said.

>> Local fire department helps keep kids cool in the heat

The Scouts are a summer league team for collegiate baseball players from all over the country.

His players spend about ten hours out in the heat on game day.

“We watch out for signs of heat exhaustion or dehydration and we get them out of the game or in a cool area,” Byington said.

Sometimes it’s just too hot to play.

Longtime Kettering Health Athletic Trainer Katie Larue-Martin said they use a wet bulb globe thermometer to decide if it’s safe for athletes to work out.

“That measures you know the humidity, the wet ball, the dry ball temperatures and combines it into a reading and then we have a scale that we work off of to help us know when we need to make adjustments as far as practice time, how many breaks they’re getting per hour if we need to lessen the amount of equipment that they’re wearing, that kind of stuff,” Larue-Martin said.

She said if you start feeling nauseous or lightheaded outside it’s time to find some shade.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.



