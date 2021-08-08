Local artists display work at exhibit for mentorship program

Aug. 7—Artist Ash Arroyo sat across from Rachelle and Taelyn Dannible at a table in the middle of the Four Fourteen Gallery in Marysville on Saturday as they colored in anime-style drawings that Arroyo had created and made prints of.

Arroyo, of Yuba City, attended Sacramento City College and for the last year has been one of seven artists who were part of an art mentorship program funded by Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture.

Over the past two weeks, seven local artists have had their work on display at the Marysville gallery. The artists have been part of a program that started last August under the direction of artist and educator Tina Linville.

Four of the artists' works have been featured this week at an exhibit titled "Fruit Punch Collective," and Saturday was the artist's reception. Arroyo's goal during the program was to learn how to make prints of drawings and there were prints available for guests to color in while taking in the rest of the exhibit.

"It's very rewarding," Arroyo said. "It's very nerve-racking, but it's fun. I really like seeing people color these especially. I feel like it's more engaging and also it is fun to see all the different colors, combinations that people come up with versus just looking at it."

Arroyo wants to one day make a comic book and open a shop online to sell prints. Rachelle Dannible was also part of the mentorship program and had her work featured along with Kathy Childers and James Donaldson July 28-31. She came to support her fellow mentees and wanted Taelyn Dannible to meet Arroyo.

"She's really into the anime kind of mega stuff so I thought it would be a cool little opportunity for her to get to see somebody who makes that art," Rachelle Dannible said.

Taelyn Dannible, 10, focused intently on the drawing she was coloring in.

"I like looking at the art," Taelyn Dannible said.

Amelia Villagomez, of Yuba City, is a sophomore at Yuba College studying art and math. She said the group met one-on-one with Linville and as a group every month to go over their work. Villagomez wanted to shift her style through the program and experiment with different forms of abstraction and line work. She had ballpoint pen abstract drawings as well as a series of four paintings on display.

"It's a progression of this idea I have just exploring connectedness and human connection, especially once we die and we decompose and then join the larger mass of the earth," Villagomez said of the series. "I'm just exploring those ideas of what it means to be an individual human and what sort of transformation happens to us as we die, as we break down, as our spirit becomes whatever it becomes."

Villagomez wants to be an art teacher, possibly at the high school level. Having her work on display at an in-person event carried extra meaning after the last year and a half.

"It's very rewarding to have an in-person show to finally show work in-person," Villagomez said. "People can see it and talk with me ... I like that face-to-face."

Laura Lake, of Santa Rosa, has been painting for several years but through the program learned about the business side of galleries and was inspired to open her own gallery in November 2020. She said Linville helped her not compare herself to other artists.

"What Tina did for me is help me learn to accept my artist brain the way it is," Lake said.

Sue Graue, of Yuba City, is a nature and wildlife photographer who focuses on capturing Northern California. She had photos on display depicting the Sutter Buttes and Ellis Lake. The mentorship program helped Graue gain confidence as an artist.

"It's been transformative for me to see myself as an artist," Graue said. "... I loved the language, I resonated with what every single person had to say about art ... I felt so comfortable. I felt at home."

Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture Executive Director David Read said YSAC received a grant from the California Arts Council and hired Linville to create a program to provide mentorship for artists at various stages of their careers.

Linville teaches art at William Jessup University in Rocklin and has taught at other universities in California. She wanted to bring college level art instruction to an area where artists might not otherwise have access to that expertise.

"Creative people are everywhere; not just in urban environments," Linville said.

Linville moved to Marysville in 2008 and said the program provided a needed outlet throughout the pandemic.

"It's been incredible to have this community through this time where we've been so isolated so it's been a lifesaver in a lot of ways to be connected to other creative people and talking about art," Linville said.

At this point, more funding will be needed to have another year of the mentorship program, Linville said. However, she will be continuing to work to bring more art to the area and invest in the community.

"I'm constantly dreaming and scheming and imagining what better is," Linville said. "And in particular what better is for art. And for me I think that means more. More voices, and I just want to be another one and I want to inspire my artists to take ownership of their practices and start to be those voices as well."

The Four Fourteen Gallery is located at 414 Fourth St., Marysville. For more information, visit fourfourteengallery.org.