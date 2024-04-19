Local 8th grader to compete among nation’s top wrestlers

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – At only 14 years old, Akeem Mitchell is ready to take on the national wrestling scene. The 8th grader just wrapped up an impressive season where he won the APS Metro championship at 215 lbs and had multiple podium placements at premier tournaments across the country.

Thanks to his success, Mitchell got the opportunity to better his skills with the best in the nation at the USA Olympic training center in Colorado Springs last month. Now, he is set to compete at the US Open Championships in Las Vegas, NV with a spot to the U-15 World Championships on the line.

Mitchell spent part of his year wrestling for Volcano Vista High School. He said that it was nerve-wracking at first to compete against juniors and seniors, but credits the coaching and culture with the Hawks for realizing that he is capable of beating anybody.

“My progression with Volcano has actually been really well,” said Mitchell. “I think that’s what made me get better. My partners and the coaches there, they all help me be the best version of myself.”

Mitchell’s goals go well beyond winning tournaments. As he continues to progress, he feels like each match is just a stepping stone for what’s to come in his wrestling career.

“Well of course go to college for it, but my long goal is to go to the Olympics for it,” he said. “Becoming one of the greater wrestlers, it just kind of gives me confidence and gives me a boost of energy to become the best.”

The US Open Championships take place April 24-27.

