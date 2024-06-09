Local 7-year-old tries to be the fastest in national race

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. (WFLA) — A local 7-year-old boy is working to become the fastest kid in the nation,

Seth Williamson accepted an invited to run in a pro track meet at the New York Grand Prix in Icahn Stadium.

The “Fastest Kid in the Country Race” only invites the three fastest children in the country and six of the fastest kids in New York. They will then compete for the title.

Williams has trained hard at Cypress Creek High School to prepare for the race.

The track meet is set to air live on NBC on Sunday.

