Local 4-star DL sets official visit date with Gators, among others

The list of official visits for the Florida football program continues to grow as the Gators continue their push for the top prep prospects in the nation.

One of the latest names added to the roster for the coming summer sessions is four-star defensive lineman Jarquez Carter out of nearby Newberry (Florida) in the 2025 cycle.

The 6-foot-2-inch, 284-pound trench warrior recently revealed his list of official visit dates to On3 and has the Orange and Blue leading off his itinerary on May 31. He also has visits set with the Penn State Nittany Lions (June 7), UCF Knights (June 14) and Miami Hurricanes (June 21) on the weekends following.

Jarquez Carter breaks down the Gators

“I love the D-line coach they have. When I went there the last two times, he was showing me techniques and talking to my family and connecting with me. We talked about things outside of football,” he told On3 back in February.

“I love going to the games, the culture, the fans, listening to ‘Won’t Back Down’ after the third quarter and that feeling that you get when you go to the school. Also, me and most of the players have a connection.”

Recruiting summary

Carter is rated at four stars and ranked No. 359 overall and No. 42 at his position nationally according to the 247Sports composite while the On3 industry ranking rates him at three stars and ranks him at Nos. 390 and 32, respectively.

Florida is favored by On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine with a 75.5% chance of signing him, followed by UCF (9.5%), the Florida State Seminoles (4.6%) and Miami (2.3%).

