Lobotka’s agent reveals agreement with Barcelona and transfer twist

Stanislav Lobotka’s agent, Branislav Jarusek, reveals he had reached an agreement with Barcelona but the Catalans’ plans changed after a managerial change.

Lobotka’s agent had an agreement with Barcelona for the Slovakia international, but Xavi’s dismissal and Hansi Flick’s appointment have entirely changed the scenario.

“We had agreed terms with Barcelona, but there was a managerial change. Barcelona have some financial issues, and the situation is unclear,” Lobotka’s agent told Slovakian media RTV, as quoted by SOSFanta.

“It’s not over yet and the situation is evolving. Everyone is aware of Lobotka’s quality. They know it in Barcelona, in Madrid and in England.

“Stanis can return to Napoli [for the pre-season] and everyone will be happy. Currently, this is the most likely option,” continued the player’s representative.

“Napoli won’t let one of their best players leave and it would be an expensive purchase. Some coaches are looking for this kind of midfielder and I am talking to some of them.”

Lobotka joined Napoli from Celta Vigo in a €23m deal in January 2020 and has made 163 appearances with the Partenopei, scoring two goals.

Napoli will be unwilling to sell the 29-year-old, especially with Giovanni Di Lorenzo and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia already pushing to leave the club this summer.

Former Barcelona coach Xavi, who was sacked at the end of May, praised Lobotka before a Champions League meeting with Napoli in March, saying he’d be glad to bring the Napoli midfielder to the club.

Lobotka’s contract at the Stadio Maradona expires in June 2027, but the Partenopei have an option to extend his stay for another campaign.