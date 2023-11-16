Lobos still just trying to get everyone on the court as UT Arlington comes to Pit

Nov. 15—The 2023-24 basketball season for Isaac Mushila hasn't exactly been the one he thought it would be so far.

And his story is sort of symbolic thus far of a Lobo men's basketball team still trying to get going in a season they have high hopes for. It is one that has been marred thus far by multiple veteran players not yet healthy and not on the court together in practice — never mind in games.

"Just seeing my teammates getting out there and play when I'm sitting on the bench, on the sidelines, I was kind of like,'Golly, I wish I was out there playing,'" said Mushila, who missed five weeks of practice leading into the season with a broken hand and has so far been used sparingly by UNM coach Richard Pitino.

"I've never sat out because of injury. This is actually my first time. And I just want to stay positive and keep working and work my way up when I come back," he said.

Mushila, fellow Division I transfers Nelly Junior Joseph, Mustapha Amzil and Jemarl Baker, and starting point guard Jaelen House, who is also out with an injury, simply haven't practiced much together yet.

The Lobos (1-1) get their next chance to show how together they are — or aren't — on Thursday night when they host UT Arlington in the Pit at 7 p.m.

Mushila, the 6-foot-5 forward who hadn't missed any time to injury in four previous college seasons — two in junior college and the past two at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, where he was an All-Southland Conference forward who led the Islanders to back-to-back NCAA Tournaments — says he's at about "80-85%" now in terms of full health. He is ready to contribute more than the nine total minutes he played in the Lobos' first two games last week; he had never played fewer than 13 minutes in a Division I game before this season.

Asked what fans will see now that he is approaching full health, Mushila smiled.

"Just someone hungry to win games, who will work hard," he said.

Pitino sure hopes so. The third-year Lobos coach noted that Saint Mary's, the team UNM lost to on the road last Thursday in California, has a roster featuring its top eight players having played on last year's Gaels team. That's hardly the case for the Lobos, who, despite being one of the more experienced teams in college basketball in terms of previous Division I experience, rank just 236th nationally in minutes continuity, a metric formulated by KenPom.com that essentially measures minutes being played this season and how it compares to who was playing those minutes the previous season. Saint Mary's, by comparison, ranks 40th out of 362 Division I teams.

"We have some older guys, but we're not experienced together," Pitino said. "We're kind of your typical transfer portal team. And then you take Jaelen House off from that last game, and we just had a lot of new guys and a lot of guys who hadn't played together."

HOUSE CALL: Pitino said the hope for House, who is participating on a limited basis in practices with an injured hip, is to get him back next week for three games in Las Vegas, Nevada.

TURQUOISE N7 GAME: The Lobos are playing their annual Nike N7 game in celebration of and to bring awareness to Native American Heritage Month. In doing so, they will be donning their turquoise uniforms.

DÉJÁ VU DAJUAN: UTA's top player in the early going this season has been DaJuan Gordon, a 6-5 wing who scored 24 points and grabbed 14 rebounds in a season-opening win over Oral Roberts. He is very athletic, very experienced and has been to the Pit before. He just hasn't played a game.

The Chicago native started his career playing two seasons for the Big 12's Kansas State before transferring and playing a season at Missouri before transferring to play for New Mexico State last season.

As most remember, while the Aggies made the trip to Albuquerque to play the Lobos last November, a shooting involving an Aggies player and UNM student on the UNM campus led to the game, and the home-and-home series between the two schools, being canceled last season.

Gordon has never been linked to the shooting nor the hazing allegations that ultimately led to NMSU's season being shut down in February.

WHAT'S IN A NAME? UTA's coach, a one-time finalist for the head coaching position at New Mexico State, went by "KT" Turner during his playing days, but tried the more mature "Kenneth" when he got into coaching, according to the bio page on the UTA team website.

As the story goes, when he was a head coach at Hutchinson (Kansas) Junior College, his attempt at being "Ken" or "Kenneth" failed when his assistant coach, Tim Duryea — the former Utah State head coach and current Boise State assistant coach — convinced him to stick with the KT.