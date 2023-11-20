Lobos look to take, make more 3-pointers moving forward

Nov. 19—A season ago, the UNM Lobos pulled off one of the more efficient offensive seasons in program history in a rather unique, by modern basketball standards, way.

The team averaged a Mountain West best 80.9 points per game, which ranked 12th in the country, and held an adjusted offensive efficiency rating of 24th out of 363 Division I programs according to KenPom.com.

But, despite this being an analytics-dominated world that makes clear you'd better mix in some 3-point shooting to maximize your offense, the Lobos basically didn't do it. UNM didn't shoot many 3s (16.0 per game ranked 338th nationally), make many 3s (5.6 per game ranked 327th) or rely on many 3s (26.7% of their points coming from beyond the arc was 353rd lowest percentage) to do their damage on that end of the court.

Much of that was due to the fact that the frontcourt duo of Morris Udeze and Josiah Allick weren't 3-point threats and wing Javonte Johnson struggled mightily from 3 for at least half the season.

So when the offseason transfer portal cycle hit and the Lobos knew they'd be replacing the graduated Udeze and transfers Allick, Johnson and the team's best outside shooter in K.J. Jenkins, they made it a point to try and get some 3-point shooters to stretch the floor offensively a bit to create even more space for dynamic guards Jaelen House and Jamal Mashburn Jr., who himself said one of his primary focuses in the offseason was stretching out his jump shot to better utilize the 3-point shot this season.

But after an opening 10-of-27 3-point shooting night in the blowout over Texas Southern, the Lobos' offense seems to have reverted back to its non-3-point ways. UNM was just 4-of-12 from beyond the arc in the loss at Saint Mary's and 4-of-19 in the narrow Thursday night win over visiting UT Arlington.

In particular, Dayton transfer Mustapha Amzil (1-for-6 from 3 this season) and Fresno State transfer Jemarl Baker Jr. (1-for-7) were expected to at least present more of a threat from deep than they've thus far been able to show. Couple that with House, a pull-up for 3 at any moment threat himself, missing the past two games with an injury, and the Lobos aren't exactly meeting their expectations for attempts, makes and percentage of their total points as they head to play three games last week in Henderson, Nev., at the Ball Dawgs Classic.

"Yeah, we need to be better than that," Pitino said Sunday when the Journal asked about the 3-point struggles of late. "I do think JT (Toppin, UNM's starting freshman forward) can make one. But if we do decide to go two bigs, I don't know. That part of it is going to have to kind of evolve, I think.

"That was a frustration offensively at times last year, was that we didn't have enough shooters on the court. I think Baker, I think Mustapha — I think some of these guys who just haven't played in the Pit, maybe that could be a little bit of that. I think they're better shooters than they've shown. But we need to make more than four a game, that's for sure."

HOUSE UPDATE: It remains unclear if House, who has missed the past two games as well as about six of the past seven weeks of practice with a hip injury, will play in this week's three games.

While he returned for the Nov. 6 season opener, the following day his hip still hurt and the team decided to rest him some more, which he had been doing throughout the vast majority of preseason practices.

"It'll be kind of a day by day thing," Pitino said Sunday. "He'll start some physical activity today. And we'll just see how he progresses. So, not really ready to make a decision on if he's going to play in any of these games or not, but we're trying to progress him towards that. So, we'll see.

"But the guys that are available, we've got to be ready to go because it's gonna be a very, very challenging week."