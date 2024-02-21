Lobos face yet another must-win home game vs. CSU

Feb. 20—ALBUQUERQUE — The latest, biggest, must-win game of the season for the University of New Mexico men's basketball team comes Wednesday night against nationally ranked Colorado State.

The Lobos and Rams come in with identical résumés; both are 20-6 overall and 8-5 in the Mountain West Conference. Both are a game out of first and, in theory, both can control their own destinies in the stretch run of the regular season if a little help comes their way.

But first things first. The Lobos are looking to stop a two-game losing streak in The Pit and, even more important, stay off the NCAA Tournament bubble. As of Tuesday night they were mentioned in all but one of the 98 brackets tracked daily on BracketMatrix.com.

A win against No. 22 Colorado State would go a long way in padding that postseason résumé. As of now, the Lobos appear to be NCAA bound — assuming they don't stumble down the stretch and lose another game at home.

"I'm sure it's in the back of their minds but they probably don't read stuff as much as we do," said UNM coach Richard Pitino when asked Tuesday if the grind of playing one huge game after another is mentally taxing on the players.

The Lobos are wrapping up a grueling eight-day stretch that started with last week's road trip to Nevada and San Diego State and ends with the latest flavor of the day in the MWC, Colorado State. Given up as an afterthought after stumbling to a 3-4 start in league play, the Rams have won five of their last six and remain perfect at home.

Pitino said teams have to embrace the stress and energy a tight conference race provides.

"It's always been kind of a one-day mentality," he said. "You have to have that in today's world of so many high, high-highs and so many huge lows. The pendulum does not swing as much I think we all think it does on the internet. I think after 26 games, we've put ourselves in position play meaningful games."

Last week's road trip showed three things that have been addressed in the days since the Lobos returned home. First, Jamal Mashburn Jr.'s shooting slump isn't a concern — yet.

He missed his first nine shots and was benched in the loss to San Diego State. He's shooting just 29.6% from 3-point range in conference play, 10 percentage points below his clip from last season.

Pitino said Mash's confidence is as high as ever, that he reported to Monday's workout without any indication that anything is wrong.

"I think versus San Diego State, he understands," Pitino said. "Like, if he's not making shots we've got to, you know as the program continues to grow and you have depth, you've got to look at all the options all the time. I don't think that's why he's missing his shot. I just think he's missing his shot. I think he's just kind of going through it a little bit."

Second, sixth man Mustapha Amzil has established himself as a reliable threat with the ball in his hands. What's more, he showed a different version of himself while guarding SDSU big man Jaedon LeDee. Although LeDee showed why he's the frontrunner for MWC player of the year, Amzil turned in a physical outing that made life as difficult as possible on the Aztecs star.

"He's an All-American, on the Naismith list or something," Amzil said. "I gotta prove myself against guys like that. It was a great challenge."

Amzil turned in a double-double against SDSU, as did freshman J.T. Toppin. Thus brings the third element since the road trip; getting the ball into the paint and into the 6-9 forward's hands.

Pitino said it has been an emphasis in the last few days, getting the guards to look for the big man in the paint. An efficient scorer, he does much of his work on rebounds and put-backs. The team wants more set plays for him in the final five games of the season.

Doing so against a CSU team that beat the Lobos in Fort Collins, Colo., way back on Jan. 2, is another matter. The Rams are the hottest team in the conference and a win Wednesday would be a big step in cementing guard Isaiah Stevens as a potential All-American — and one of the best guards in MWC history.

NOTES

The Lobos can clinch a .500 record in conference play with a win, something they haven't done since Paul Weir's first season as coach in 2017-18. ... Mashburn needs 26 points to pass Mel Daniels for 12th place on UNM's all-time scoring list. ... Mashburn's 23 minutes in the win over Nevada were his fewest since the win over Rice in November, the last game he played before siting out a month with leg and thumb injuries. ... Pitino said Dent's sprained ankle is not an issue. Dent suffered the injury against Nevada and had the ankle taped against SDSU, but he had the tape cut off during a time out against the Aztecs after missing a layup.