Lobo women open MWC play with solid win at Nevada

Dec. 30—There's a lot to be said for landing the first punch.

Better yet, the New Mexico women's basketball team hit Nevada with an early flurry in Saturday's Mountain West opener, building a double-digit lead and riding it to a 69-59 road victory at the Lawler Events Center in Reno.

Nyah Wilson came up big in her first MWC game, racking up 21 points, eight rebounds and three assists for the Lobos (10-4, 1-0). Paula Reus added 17 points, and Aniyah Augmon scored 14 as UNM set an early tone and never looked back.

Wilson was the catalyst, attacking the basket and keeping the Wolf Pack (6-8, 0-1) on its defensive heels. Wilson was 6-of-12 from the field and 9-of-12 from the foul line.

"Nyah was really good," Lobos coach Mike Bradbury said in a postgame phone interview. "She was aggressive, took good shots and scored at big times. She was a difference-maker."

Aggressiveness was key for UNM, which did not allow Nevada's high-pressure defense to force the action. The Wolf Pack entered the game leading the MWC in steals and forced turnovers (21 per game) and typically excels at capitalizing on takeaways.

The Lobos did not commit a turnover until midway through the second quarter and held a 28-16 lead by that point. Nevada ultimately forced 13 turnovers but had just a 14-11 edge in points off turnovers — numbers Bradbury was more than happy to take.

"They like to pressure you and go for steals, that's their strength," he said of the Wolf Pack. "When a team does that, it allows you to attack the basket. That was the plan today and I thought we did a great job running our offense and getting to the basket for most of the game."

Wilson, Reus and Augmon all worked their way into the paint during a key first-quarter run. The Lobos scored eight straight points to grab a 10-2 lead that grew to 19-9 by the end of the period.

Nevada trimmed the margin to 30-23 on a layup by Izzy Sullivan with 3:11 left in the first half, but UNM answered emphatically. Reus scored six straight points to ignite a 10-0 surge that gave the Lobos a 40-23 halftime advantage.

"I thought our defense was pretty good all day," Bradbury said, "but especially in the first half. We forced them to take a lot of jump shots and only one player (Sullivan) really hurt us. That's good because she couldn't miss."

Sullivan scored a game-high 22 points and went 4-for-6 from 3-point range to pace Nevada. Her teammates were a combined 15-for-58 shooting, 1-for-16 from beyond the arc.

Nevada did heat up a bit after shooting 27% in the first half, but the hosts were unable to put a sustained run together. UNM led by as many as 20 points (47-27) in the third quarter and effectively kept the Wolf Pack at arm's length the rest of the way.

"We talked about playing with poise because Nevada's very physical," Bradbury said. "Our players handled it really well. Aniyah did a great job running the offense, and Paula made good decisions when we ran things through her. I'm really proud of the way the team responded today."

Viané Cumber had seven points and nine rebounds for UNM, and Paris Lauro chipped in seven points off the bench. UNM outscored the Wolf Pack 42-30 in the paint and came away with a 40-38 rebounding edge.

The Lobos have an early MWC bye on Wednesday before hosting Boise State on Saturday, Jan. 6 at 2 p.m.