Lobo women’s golf looks to repeat as Mountain West tournament champion

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Lobo women’s golf team is off to the Dinah Shore Course at Mission Hills in Palm Spring, CA for the Mountain West tournament. Its familiar territory for the Lobos, as UNM won on the same course last year.

While this season has been down for the Lobos, anything is possible when it comes to the conference tournament. A majority of the team returned from last year, which is huge for course knowledge. The fact that so many golfers are familiar with the course, and have had major success too, is a huge confidence boost.

“I feel like teams are a little bit concerned about us when we show up because when it’s conference time, we’re there for a reason and we show up,” said head coach Jill Trujillo.

“I mean we all know the course really well, so its a great feeling going back there and knowing we’ve won before and know exactly what we need to do,” senior Lauren Lehigh said.

“Hitting fairways, hitting greens, making the putts, I mean we’re all confident and we’re ready to get another win,” said senior Myah McDonald.

The players also feel like their game and play style matches the course really well. It’s as if they practice all year to thrive in an environment similar to what they’ll see in Palm Springs. For the seniors, they do it for the joy of jumping in the pond to celebrate one final time.

The Lobos will begin the Mountain West Tournament on Tuesday morning.

