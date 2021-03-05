Lobo women: A game away from bringing home the crown

Mar. 5—The first game played in the Pit in nearly a year was a lot of fun for the University of New Mexico women's basketball team.

The second will decide a Mountain West Conference championship.

Seniors Antonia Anderson and Jaedyn De La Cerda enjoyed an odd-but-fitting senior night celebration after helping the Lobos take a 68-55 victory over Colorado State on Thursday. Anderson posted a double-double (10 points, 11 rebounds) and De La Cerda chipped in 13 points and four assists for UNM (13-3, 10-3).

Both players received flowers, framed UNM jerseys and shed a few tears during a postgame video tribute. Teammates, coaches and game personnel cheered in the massive sports arena devoid of fans because of New Mexico's coronavirus restrictions.

It was the only celebration for the Lobos on Thursday night. Afterward they quickly gathered their things and departed the Pit, realizing the task they'll face on Friday.

"Winning this one was not that big a deal," UNM coach Mike Bradbury said, "and our players know that. It just set us up for (Friday). That's where our focus has to be."

The lack of a supportive home crowd did not seem to bother the Lobos, who had played all of their previous 15 games outside the state. All five UNM starters scored in double figures, and the Lobos led all the way, pulling away late to force a first-place showdown in game two of the series.

Friday's winner will capture the MWC's regular-season championship and be the No. 1 seed for next week's conference tournament. The loser will finish third behind UNLV. (Click here for league standings.)

Colorado State (15-4, 11-4) managed just 29.9% shooting Thursday against a hustling UNM defense that allowed few uncontested looks. McKenna Hofschild was the only Ram to score double-digit points with 12.

"They missed some shots they normally make," Bradbury said, "but I thought we were pretty good defensively. Both teams had to really work for shots in half-court sets."

The Lobos started well enough, hitting four early 3-pointers — two by Anderson — to build an 18-9 lead after one quarter. Both teams struggled to hit perimeter shots in a physical second quarter in which post contact rarely prompted an official's whistle.

New Mexico did not attempt a first-half free throw and was outscored 11-9 in the second quarter, taking a 27-20 lead to intermission.

"I would never have expected that score with these two teams," Bradbury said. "After the first quarter maybe."

Both squads began to find some offensive rhythm in the third quarter and foul calls became more frequent. After going 1-for-11 from 3-point range in the first half, CSU began to heat up. A Petra Farkas 3 capped a 16-5 Rams run that trimmed New Mexico's lead to 44-42 with 1:17 left.

Four free throws by Anderson and De La Cerda in the final minute gave the Lobos a 48-42 lead going to the final quarter.

UNM did not shoot particularly well overall (38.1%) against a packed-in CSU defense, but the Lobos got big shots to fall when they needed them. Shaiquel McGruder led the Lobos with 16 points and nine rebounds and came up with a key three-point play early in the fourth quarter. It capped an 8-0 run that extended UNM's lead from 48-44 to 56-44, and CSU never got closer than a 10-point margin over the final 8 minutes.

'Shai stayed aggressive and she had to be," Bradbury said. "No one had a huge game for us but everyone kind of picked their spots and contributed. We'll probably need more of that (Friday)."

Ahlise Hurst finished with 13 points for UNM, while LaTora Duff added 12. Tori Williams had six points and 10 rebounds for CSU.

Box score: New Mexico 68, Colorado State 55